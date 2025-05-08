Nicole Kidman leads best dressed at the star-studded ACM Awards  

The 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards are in full swing and the stars are out in their red carpet best, with Reba McEntire hosting the glamorous event at the Ford Center in Texas.

The milestone 60th show will see Keith Urban honored with the ACM Triple Crown Award, with stars like LeAnn Rimes, Dan + Shay, Blake Shelton, Lionel Richie and Lainey Wilson in attendance to celebrate the best of country music.

Join HELLO! as we discover who nailed the ACM Awards red carpet.

© WireImage Nicole Kidman The Babygirl actress donned an all-black look for her red carpet appearance, wearing a sleeveless leather top with a high neckline and black trousers underneath a layered black skirt. Nicole wore black pointed heels with the outfit and her long blonde hair was styled straight down past her shoulders.



© Penske Media via Getty Images Reba McEntire The show's host looked incredible in an all-black ensemble that perfectly blended glamor with Western flair. She wore a tailored black blazer adorned with sparkling embellishments over a matching black blouse featuring beaded detailing. Her slim black pants were tucked into knee-high sparkling boots, and she added a statement necklace to match her iconic red hair, worn in voluminous waves.

© Getty Images LeAnn Rimes The "Can't Fight the Moonlight" singer donned an ethereal nude-colored gown that highlighted her lithe frame for the red carpet. The off-the-shoulder dress featured a sheer tulle overlay that draped over a corset-style bodice, and the gown's sheer skirt offered a subtle glimpse of her legs. She paired the look with metallic platform heels and accessorized with a sparkling diamond choker and stacked rings. LeAnn wore her long blonde hair parted slightly off-center.

© Getty Images for ACM Ella Langley Ella brought a bold, edgy vibe to the red carpet in a sizzling snakeskin-print gown that radiated rock-and-roll glamor. The dress hugged her figure and flared into a dramatic mermaid hem, accentuated by black lace panels. With its thin straps and sweetheart neckline, the gown showcased her tattoos, while her tousled updo and soft fringe added a carefree energy. She completed the ensemble with a diamond choker and sparkling rings.

© Getty Images Rita Wilson Rita was radiant in a short-sleeved midi dress made of sparkling silver fabric. A series of ties cinched her waist, accentuating her incredible figure. She wore opened-toed silver heels that matched her sparkling dress, and Rita added silver rings, bracelets and earrings for a touch of glam. She wore her brown locks in soft waves falling past her shoulders.



© WireImage Kelsea Ballerini The 31-year-old was glowing in a beautiful dual-toned gown featuring a black, bralette-style bodice with thin straps. The dress transitioned into a sheer, nude-toned fabric embellished with sparkling sequins, and the skirt flared out into a voluminous tulle train to add a touch of drama. Kelsea opted for minimal jewelry and wore her blonde hair in an elegant updo with pieces framing her face at the front.



© Getty Images for ACM Megan Moroney Megan looked effortlessly elegant in a flowing, one-shoulder gown made of yellow satin. The dress subtly draped across her lithe figure and shimmered under the lights of the red carpet. She carried a small beige clutch to match, and accessorized with a diamond choker and sparkling rings. She wore her long blonde hair down in loose, subtle waves for a beachy look with a touch of Hollywood glam.



© Getty Images Kimberly Schlapman Kimberly stunned in a sparkling, fitted jumpsuit in a beautiful champagne color. The outfit featured a corset-style bodice with delicate straps and a thin belt cinching her waist. She accessorized with several rings, and her voluminous blonde curls were the star of the show.



© Getty Images for ACM Dasha The blonde beauty exuded old Hollywood glamor with her elegant, strapless gown in a light gold color. The dress was fitted in the bodice and flared out into a mermaid silhouette with a dramatic, textured skirt. She accessorized with a delicate choker necklace and matching rings, and wore her blonde hair styled in soft waves that fell past her shoulders.

