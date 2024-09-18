Debbie Harry, 79, stuns fans with appearance in new campaign

She's still got it! Blondie frontman, Debbie Harry, pulled out all the stops for her new gig.

The 79-year-old is the face of Cutler and Gross x Great Frog eye-wear collaboration and the legendary performer brought plenty of sass to the campaign.

The ad shows Debbie modeling the handcrafted glasses — there are six pairs in the collection — to perfection.

Posing up a storm through the streets of New York, Debbie looked age-defying as she pouted for the camera with her signature blonde hair styled in loose curls.

Blondie may have been a hell-raiser in her day, but that's all behind her now.

© Getty Images Debbie looks amazing at 79

The former heroin addict, who has confessed she "tried everything" when she was younger, has now adopted a new hobby.

She told The Big Issue: 'I've had to change my behaviour over the years, and behaviour is very hard to change.

© Getty Images Debbie Harry was a hell-raiser in her day

"On tour these days I do what the women on the front during the French Revolution would do. I sit there knitting and rocking back and forth.

"That's what I do. I will be bringing my knitting needles with me."

In an interview with The Guardian, Debbie also touched on "cheating death or disaster" throughout her life, what with her drug addiction and having claimed she was once lured into serial killer Ted Bundy's car.

© Getty Images Debbie performed at the 2023 Coachella Valley Music Festival

She confessed: "I don't think in those terms but I can't say it was a great idea to be as curious and reckless as I was.

"Like daredevil athletes or people that jump out of planes, we’re all testing our boundaries, and mine were very large. I barely took notice of any lucky escapes. I really went after discovery."

© Getty Debbie in 1977

The star added: "There have been times when I’ve had to face mortality and, as a person with strong survival instincts, I’m blessed in that way."

Although she said getting older "sucks," she also says she's incredibly happy now.

Debbie told the outlet: "I know that I’m really lucky and the longer I live, the more I know it, so it has led me to do things that are not about myself.

"I don’t know how much longer I’ll be working, but I enjoy it, it's my life, and people still want to see me. I'm very lucky, and I think I know it more and more."