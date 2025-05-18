Exclusive: Amanda Holden's 6-word mantra for 'progressive' teenage daughters

Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden has opened up about life at home with her two teenage daughters, Lexi and Hollie.

During an exclusive interview with HELLO!, the presenter revealed that both her girls have a "good work ethic" thanks in part to the "strident" women in their lives.

The 54-year-old said: "I think they both have a good work ethic. Lexi's super diligent and constantly wanting to help and [is] questioning how she can make herself useful in the world, which I'm thinking is definitely a female thing in our family."

Amanda, who shares her children with her record producer husband Chris Hughes, also touched on some of the important life lessons she'd like to pass on to her girls, particularly for her eldest, Lexi, 19, who is currently studying at university.

Although the budding model – who walked for designer Tran Hung last year - is already "super independent," the Heart presenter spoke about how she's encouraging her daughter to "grow as a human being" without feeling pressured to follow the pack.

And there's one memorable mantra that Amanda is particularly keen to drive home - the old adage that "you don't have to fit in".

She explained: "I'm sort of saying to her, this is where you'll find your people. This is your chance to not worry what people think or how you're perceived. And it's a chance for you to find your family outside your family and grow as a human being and not care about opinions and things.

"Everybody can be quite judgmental, and I've just said to Lexi, 'This is your moment to grow up and you don't have to fit in'. It's best not to, I think. Just get on with what you're doing and be progressive in the world and be optimistic and hopeful, spread love and joy and hope and chocolate."

Amanda's family routine

Elsewhere in the interview, Amanda dished on their family routine, revealing how cooking for a family of four can sometimes feel like a double-edged sword.

"I try to cook a family meal every night," Amanda said. "It's been great recently, because Lexi's been home from university, so we've been back to a family of four. And I'm obviously a vegetarian. Lexi's practically vegan. Chris and Holly eat meat, so I cook, but I have to make like four different meals."

Amanda also firmly believes that "life's too short" to "deny herself anything," including McVities' Chocolate Digestives biscuits which she describes as her "go-to dunk-y biscuit."

The mother-of-two, who is teaming up with the biscuit brand surrounding its 100th anniversary, added: "The Digestive family is so suited to us because Hollie likes the white chocolate ones and my eldest [snuffles] the dark ones."