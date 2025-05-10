Exclusive: Amanda Holden's 'challenge' at £7m Surrey home with teenage daughters 

Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden has spoken candidly about one of the key challenges she faces in her busy family routine.

During an exclusive interview with HELLO!, the TV star, who shares teen daughters Lexi, 19, and Hollie, 13, with her music producer husband Chris Hughes, explained that while cooking brings her family closer together, it's also somewhat of a double-edged sword in light of their contrasting dietary requirements.

"I try to cook a family meal every night," the 54-year-old explained. "It's been great recently, because Lexi's been home from university, so we've been back to a family of four. And I'm obviously a vegetarian. Lexi's practically vegan. Chris and Holly eat meat, so I cook, but I have to make like four different meals."

© Instagram Amanda shares a close bond with her two daughters Hollie and Lexi

Her love for cooking is something she's hoping to one day pass on to her daughters. Of her getting her daughters involved in the kitchen, the mother-of-two added: "They're [Hollie and Lexi] getting into the swing of cooking. I've been a bit rubbish at teaching them how to cook, because I've always cooked, but they're good preppers, and they tidy up after me."

© Shutterstock TV star Amanda and her husband Chris Hughes tied the knot in 2008

When it comes to some of her favourite foods, Amanda is a huge advocate for good quality butter flecked with salt crystals.

"I do love butter. I like full-fat salted butter, the butter with the lumps of salt that you break your teeth on – it's absolutely gorgeous."

Despite her love for decadent butter, Amanda's last meal on earth would be a much simpler affair with Italian flavours reigning supreme. "My last meal, it's quite boring," she admitted.

© Instagram The BGT judge is teaching her daughters to cook

"I would have pasta pesto as my main dinner. I absolutely love a homemade pesto, really nice and wet and cheesy and pine-y and basil-ly. For pudding, I would probably have either an Eton mess or a banana split, and as a starter, it would probably be like loads of tomatoes with salt and some burrata."

© Will Ireland/PinPep Amanda has teamed up with McVitie's as the brand celebrates the 100th anniversary of its Chocolate Digestives

Beyond this, Amanda, who believes "life's too short" to "deny herself anything", also has a penchant for McVities' Chocolate Digestives biscuits which she describes as her "go-to dunk-y biscuit."

The Heart radio presenter, who is teaming up with the biscuit brand surrounding its 100th anniversary, added: "The Digestive family is so suited to us because Hollie likes the white chocolate ones and my eldest snuffled the dark ones."

© David Parry/PA Media Assignments The presenter at the VIP preview of the Chocolate Digestives Experience in London

Finding a balance

When asked about the secret to looking and feeling good, Amanda underlined the importance of striking a balance and doing everything in moderation.

"I think life's too short, and I think as long as you sort of do exercise and everything in moderation, you should just do what you want," she shared.

"I take the dogs out regularly, and all those things make me feel happy. And I think, well, as long as I've got on the Peloton for half an hour, it means I can have a glass of rosé in the evening."

© Getty Images The mother-of-two incorporates Peloton and yoga into her fitness routine

Musing on her fitness routine, she continued: "I'm not actually a fan of this sort of organised fitness. I like a Peloton because I can choose when I do it and I can choose my instructor. But I'm not a gym bunny. I wouldn't go to something where someone's telling me what to do. I'm not into that."

When it comes to her beauty regime, the presenter is a huge advocate for brow laminations and NAD+ injections – a trending treatment whereby the coenzyme, Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide - a naturally occurring molecule - is injected into the bloodstream.

© Getty Images When it comes to maintaining a youthful appearance, Amanda is a huge fan of NAD+ injections and collagen

"I think a good, full brow transforms the face," she shared. "I [see] Nilam Holmes. She does the injectable NAD+ and she does EMFACE facials for me as well, which I think are really fantastic and are non-invasive [and] skin-tightening."

Sharing her biggest tip, she went on to say: "Don't be blasé about it when you're 19, 20, 21… just start now, that's when I started looking after myself properly."