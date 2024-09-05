Amanda Holden lookalike daughter Hollie, 12, has grown so much in incredible photo from major milestone

Amanda Holden's youngest daughter, Hollie, looked so grown up in a sweet photo shared by her mum on Thursday as she set off for her first day in Year 8.

The 12-year-old pre-teen looks so much like her glamorous mum, with her hair styled in beautiful curls as she posed for a snap outside their sprawling family mansion in Surrey.

© Instagram Amanda proudly photographed her daughter ahead of herfirst day back

Captioning the post, the BGT judge wrote: "I mean, it's hard to believe how much she's grown. My beautiful rainbow baby is growing up fast. Year 8. Let's do this, my gorgeous girl #HRH."

Amanda refers to her youngest daughter as her 'rainbow baby' because she fell pregnant with her after giving birth to her son, Theo, who was stillborn.

Amanda and Chris lost Theo in 2011

Back in February, Amanda shared a photo of a candle to mark what would have been his 13th birthday, alongside the words: "You would have become a teenager today… #Theo," penned Amanda, accompanied by a red love heart emoji.

Amanda bravely opened up about her experience in 2022 on her Heart breakfast show, when she raised money for the baby loss charity Aching Arms as part of her fundraising for the 3 Peaks Challenge.

She said: "We lost our baby Theo at 28 weeks, and they very sensitively moved me into another room so I could deliver him without having to hear the lovely babies screaming on a normal ward.

"Often that's not thought about, it's little things like that. I remember the lady afterwards, when we went for a chat, also said 'I know you're going home empty-handed,' which is what she said to me.

"So I felt like some sort of game show contestant. It's all of that language that I know this charity will help people to avoid and educate them on how best to deal with something so awful. It's just awful."

Despite her heartbreaking loss, Amanda has the most special bond with Hollie and her eldest daughter, Lexi, 18.

© Instagram Amanda and her girls are three peas in a pod

The trio were recently captured wearing matching yellow outfits as they attended a glamorous Palm Royale-themed party ahead of Lexi returning to university.

All three of them could have been mistaken for sisters as they rocked various yellow outfits.