Amanda Holden stuns in mini dress alongside lookalike daughters during Greek getaway

Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden sparked a sweet fan reaction on Wednesday when she shared a glimpse inside her Greek holiday with daughters Lexi and Hollie.

Taking to Instagram, the Heart Breakfast radio presenter uploaded a string of wholesome family photos, including two joyous snapshots featuring her lookalike teen daughters.

© Instagram The trio were all smiles during their lavish break

Beaming for the camera, the family trio looked almost identical as they posed on a sunlit terrace overlooking the sparkling sea and rolling hills.

True to form, Amanda, 53, struck sartorial gold in a patterned boho shirt dress which she wore layered over a matching bikini.

© Instagram Amanda and her family jetted off to Greece

She wore her sunkissed blonde tresses in a sleek centre part, and accessorised with a cluster of gleaming necklaces. A pair of metallic sandals completed her look, whilst a smokey eye and a slick of rosy lipstick added a hint of Hollywood glamour.

Budding model Lexi, 18, rocked a pretty pink ruffled dress, while youngest Hollie, 12, nailed holiday chic in a two-tiered mini dress splashed with a green floral pattern.

"Family," Amanda noted in her caption, followed by a red heart emoji.

The star's update prompted an outpouring of sweet messages in the comments section. "Look like sisters, so pretty," wrote one, while a second noted: "Hollie is nearly as tall as you, how did that happen? Gorgeous pictures," and a third chimed in: "Aww beautiful pics."

The trio's trip to Greece comes after Amanda enjoyed a rare mother-daughter outing with her eldest, Lexi.

Back in July, the pair hotfooted it to SW19 for the Wimbledon Championships. Amanda and Lexi were lucky enough to watch the sporting action on Centre Court, with the duo posing for glamorous photos ahead of the nail-biting match.

© Instagram The duo looked so chic for their Wimbledon outing

Wimbledon is renowned for its elegance and Amanda and Lexi most certainly came up trumps in the wardrobe department. Dressed to impress, the mother-of-two turned heads in a seriously chic black midi dress complete with a billowing skirt, while Lexi wowed in a ruched red-and-white gingham mini dress.

© Instagram The TV star shares a close bond with her two daughters

On Instagram, Amanda shared a sneak peek inside their outing, opting to share a behind-the-scenes photo of the duo posing in a Vodafone chair. In her caption, she wrote: "Annual girls trip to the best sporting event of the year #wimbledon -thank you so much to @vodafoneuk."

Amanda's family life

The talent show judge shares Lexi and Hollie with her record producer husband, Chris Hughes. The couple exchanged vows in December 2008, with their one-year-old daughter Lexi in attendance. They went on to welcome Hollie in 2012.

© Getty Images The couple exchanged vows in 2008

Speaking to HELLO! about her marriage in 2019, Amanda said: "Chris is very funny and errs on the side of lightness. We can make jokes out of any situation throughout the best and darkest times of our lives. He's rubbish at romance, but he's there for the solid things – such as keeping my car clean and making sure I relax."