Kelly Clarkson admits surprise she hasn't 'been fired' from talk show over 'inappropriate' comments

Kelly Clarkson has enjoyed incredible success with her eponymous talk show over the last six seasons, but she's surprised that she still has a job

The Kelly Clarkson Show host revealed her shock that she hasn't "been fired" yet after several disagreements with HR about her comments towards the staff on her NBC talk show.

Kelly performed at Hard Rock Live in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on Saturday, May 10, and revealed to the crowd that she has been reprimanded several times for commenting on other people's appearances.

The singer made the revelation after she was complimented by a fan on her "sexy" look following her recent weight loss.

HR nightmare

© Getty Images Kelly is surprised she 'hasn't been' fired from her talk show

"Every time I go to an HR meeting, I'm like, 'How have I not been fired?'" Kelly told the crowd, according to People.

"I grew up on the road at 19 years old, you know what I'm saying? I'm like, 'Oh, that is inappropriate. I would never.'"

Despite being told to watch what she says, Kelly admitted she had no intention of stopping the compliments because she enjoys it when someone comments on her slimmed-down physique.

© Getty Images Kelly loves when people compliment her weight loss

"But they also say you're not allowed to say someone looks attractive, and I say [expletive] that," she exclaimed. "Because some of those [expletive] are out here working, and we're trying, and I want every mother[expletive] that passes me to go, 'Damn. Well done.'"

Kelly is so passionate about the topic that she confessed to "nearly getting in a fight" with a HR representative.

"They were like, 'Well, it might make people feel bad that they looked bad before.' I was fat before, so I'm saying I want you to say, 'Damn.'"

© Getty Images Kelly almost got in a 'fight' with HR

Kelly clarified that there's "nothing wrong" with anyone's bodies, noting that she "felt very confident" at a heavier weight.

"I felt fine both ways, but I'm just saying it's a lot more fun with clothes now. And I've been working on it."

Kelly then thanked the fan for their kind words and joked that she "will not be calling HR" before commending them for the work they do.

© Instagram Kelly has slimmed-down dramatically

She added: "It is not a joke. I know HR is not a joke, but it is really funny some of the things they talk about, and we're like, 'Oh no. We would never.'"

During the show, Kelly also admitted that she was "bummed" she can't tour as much as she used to because of her show's demanding schedule and being a single mom to her kids River and Remy.

"We haven't done a show in a while, y'all, 'cause I have a talk show. It's like a whole other job," she told the crowd, per Page Six.

© Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via G Kelly is 'bummed' her talk show keeps her off the road

Kelly, who hasn't been on tour since early 2019, further shared: "We are bummed 'cause we love doing shows, and it's hard to fit it in, so it's cool when it does work out with the schedule."

She added: "And it's cool to get to see your faces and feed off y'all. Thank you so much for having so much energy."