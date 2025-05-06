Met Gala 2025: The biggest moments you may have missed, including a pregnancy reveal and a scolded security guard

The 2025 Met Gala didn't disappoint when it came to outstanding fashion on this year's blue carpet.

This year's dress code was "tailored for you," in conjunction with the Met's Spring exhibition Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, inspired by Monica L Miller's book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity.

Many A-list celebrities delivered when it came to showing off their menswear-inspired ensembles, including Madonna, who accessorized with a cigar, but there were many moments you may have missed because of the runway-worthy fashion.

From Rihanna's third pregnancy reveal to Kim Kardashian scolding a security guard, take a look at some of the biggest moments you may have missed at the 2025 Met Gala.

1/ 8 © John Salangsang/BEI/Shutterstock Rihanna's surprise pregnancy reveal Rihanna is no stranger to surprise pregnancy reveals and used the 2025 Met Gala to announce she is expecting her third child with A$AP Rocky. The singer unveiled her baby bump while exiting the Carlyle Hotel before officially debuting it at the glamorous event. Her blossoming bump was on display in a Marc Jacobs outfit that boasted a gray bustier with a floor-sweeping black skirt and a cropped tuxedo jacket.

2/ 8 © David Fisher/Shutterstock Kim Kardashian scolds a security guard Kim Kardashian was caught in a video shared on TikTok scolding a security guard after he accidentally stepped on her dress. In the video, Kim can be seen taking a stumble before she turned to the man and said something to him before holding up her hand. She then appeared to glare back at the security guard as she made her way into her waiting vehicle before arriving at the Met Gala.

3/ 8 © Penske Media via Getty Images Dua Lipa and Callum Turner make red carpet debut Dua Lipa and Callum Turner – who began dating in January 2024 – made their red carpet debut in coordinating outfits and couldn't keep their eyes off each other. The singer stunned in a beaded, black Chanel dress with matching gloves, while Callum looked dapper in a tailored black suit.

4/ 8 © WWD via Getty Images Diana Ross makes an epic return Diana Ross hasn't attended the Met Gala since 2003, but she made an epic return this year, wearing a crystal-embellished white gown adorned with feathers and a dramatic floor-sweeping train that she designed herself.



5/ 8 © David Fisher/Shutterstock Sabrina Carpenter forgets her pants Sabrina Carpenter ditched her pants in favor of a burgundy bodysuit by Louis Vuitton that boasted a floor-sweeping train. She added a pair of towering heels to boost her petite height and matched her lipstick to her outfit.



6/ 8 © Getty Images for The Met Museum/ Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber walk the carpet together Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber were each other's dates for fashion's biggest night. They walked the carpet side by side before posing for photos together inside the event. Hailey – who appeared to leave husband Justin Bieber at home – looked gorgeous in a black blazer minidress from Saint Laurent. Kendall, meanwhile, stunned in a plunging gray jacket and matching maxi skirt from British fashion designer Torisheju.

7/ 8 © Getty Images for The Met Museum/ Jon Batiste plays the saxophone on the carpet Jon Batiste made a memorable appearance on the carpet, playing the saxophone and serenading stars including Serena Williams.



8/ 8 © Getty Images Lebron James skips 2025 Met Gala LA Lakers star LeBron James was forced to pull out of the 2025 Met Gala despite being an honorary co-chair. Sharing the news on social media, the basketball star wrote: "Unfortunately because of my knee injury I sustained at the end of the season I won't be able to attend the Met Gala in NY tonight as so many people have been asking and congratulating me on! "Hate to miss an historical event! My beautiful powerful Queen will be there holding the castle down as she always has done!"