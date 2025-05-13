Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz resurface amid escalating family 'tensions'
Subscribe
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz resurface amid escalating family 'tensions'
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz seen walking together© Getty

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz resurface amid escalating family 'tensions'

Just a week after snubbing David Beckham’s 50th birthday celebrations

HELLO!
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have resurfaced at a lavish Los Angeles dinner a week after snubbing David Beckham's 50th birthday celebrations earlier this month. 

Despite reports of a growing feud between the Beckhams, the young couple appeared to shrug off any controversy while appearing at actor Oliver Trevena's 45th birthday dinner overnight.

Nicola, 30, was pictured alongside Brooklyn, 26, cosying up at Angelini Osteria, a suave celebrity hotpot in Los Angeles, alongside a swathe of celebrity attendees. 

View post on Instagram
 

Donning a faded red leather jacket, the Lola actress covers her face in the picture, flashing her enormous 6-carat engagement ring to the camera. 

Meanwhile, Brooklyn wore a casual white t-shirt and a beige backwards cap for the occasion. 

The couple were tagged in a post shared by Oliver, who captioned the carousel of images: "Life just keeps getting better! What a night!" alongside several other images from the dinner that included other high-profile attendees such as Gerard Butler, Tony Curran, Nicola's brother Will, and his girlfriend Kenya Jones.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz © Getty
Brooklyn and Nicola have been keeping a low profile of late

The unexpected appearance comes just over a week after the couple seemingly snubbed David’s 50th birthday celebrations, which included a white-tie dinner and party at top London restaurant Core, attended by close friends, including Tom Cruise and Eva Longoria Bastón. 

As well as skipping the Beckham patriarch’s birthday festivities, Brooklyn and Nicola were also noticeably absent from Victoria's Paris Fashion Week show in early March, where reports of an alleged rift began to percolate. 

Victoria and David Beckham on the stairs© Instagram
David turned 50 in May

Despite this, sources close to the family have confirmed that David and Victoria are committed to quickly repairing the rift. "They are keen to heal the rift," a close source tells HELLO!. "David has reached out already and will fly out to see Brooklyn if necessary.

"They are going to put this fire out; David has said that he wants the dust to settle and for everyone to talk when emotions have settled down. "Brooklyn’s hurt them. It hurts them that he’s aired their dirty laundry, but David will not let this continue for much longer. He wants to put everyone in a room together – they need to iron this out now or nothing is going to change."

Cruz Beckham, Harper Beckham, Romeo Beckham, Victoria Beckham and David Beckham© Instagram
The Beckham family looked incredibly stylish in a group photo

However, despite the hurtful snub, which reportedly left Victoria in tears during the birthday celebrations, David nevertheless had an incredible time celebrating his milestone birthday. 

"Clearly David and Victoria were disappointed that Brooklyn and Nicola didn't attend his celebrations, but they are also conscious that every family has its arguments, and they don't see themselves as different or special in that way," another source tells HELLO!.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Victoria Beckham pays tribute to husband David on 50th birthday

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More