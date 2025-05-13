Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz resurface amid escalating family 'tensions'

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have resurfaced at a lavish Los Angeles dinner a week after snubbing David Beckham's 50th birthday celebrations earlier this month.

Despite reports of a growing feud between the Beckhams, the young couple appeared to shrug off any controversy while appearing at actor Oliver Trevena's 45th birthday dinner overnight.

Nicola, 30, was pictured alongside Brooklyn, 26, cosying up at Angelini Osteria, a suave celebrity hotpot in Los Angeles, alongside a swathe of celebrity attendees.

Donning a faded red leather jacket, the Lola actress covers her face in the picture, flashing her enormous 6-carat engagement ring to the camera.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn wore a casual white t-shirt and a beige backwards cap for the occasion.

The couple were tagged in a post shared by Oliver, who captioned the carousel of images: "Life just keeps getting better! What a night!" alongside several other images from the dinner that included other high-profile attendees such as Gerard Butler, Tony Curran, Nicola's brother Will, and his girlfriend Kenya Jones.

© Getty Brooklyn and Nicola have been keeping a low profile of late

The unexpected appearance comes just over a week after the couple seemingly snubbed David’s 50th birthday celebrations, which included a white-tie dinner and party at top London restaurant Core, attended by close friends, including Tom Cruise and Eva Longoria Bastón.

As well as skipping the Beckham patriarch’s birthday festivities, Brooklyn and Nicola were also noticeably absent from Victoria's Paris Fashion Week show in early March, where reports of an alleged rift began to percolate.

© Instagram David turned 50 in May

Despite this, sources close to the family have confirmed that David and Victoria are committed to quickly repairing the rift. "They are keen to heal the rift," a close source tells HELLO!. "David has reached out already and will fly out to see Brooklyn if necessary.

"They are going to put this fire out; David has said that he wants the dust to settle and for everyone to talk when emotions have settled down. "Brooklyn’s hurt them. It hurts them that he’s aired their dirty laundry, but David will not let this continue for much longer. He wants to put everyone in a room together – they need to iron this out now or nothing is going to change."

© Instagram The Beckham family looked incredibly stylish in a group photo

However, despite the hurtful snub, which reportedly left Victoria in tears during the birthday celebrations, David nevertheless had an incredible time celebrating his milestone birthday.

"Clearly David and Victoria were disappointed that Brooklyn and Nicola didn't attend his celebrations, but they are also conscious that every family has its arguments, and they don't see themselves as different or special in that way," another source tells HELLO!.