Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Cannes Opening Ceremony 2025 best photos: from Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro to a surprise royal appearance
Subscribe
Cannes Opening Ceremony 2025 best photos: from Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro to a surprise royal appearance
Split image of Robert De Niro waving with wife Tiffany Chen and Leonardo DiCaprio standing with Juliette Binoche© Getty Images

The most spectacular photos from the Cannes Opening Ceremony 2025 – including a surprise royal appearance

Stars are arriving in Cannes in their droves for the annual film festival

HELLO!
Lifestyle Writer
Senior Evening Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Kicking off the most iconic film event of the year, Leonardo DiCaprio, Halle Berry and Robert De Niro led the stars at the opening ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday evening.

Commencing the 11-day showcase of the best the film industry has to offer, the ceremony saw stars in their droves arrive on the shimmering French Riviera for an evening of creative displays galore.

Held at the historic Grand Théâtre Lumière at the Palais des Festivals, the ceremony celebrates cinematic excellence with A-listers in black tie in attendance. 

Join HELLO! as we explore the best photos from day one of the glittering festival…

Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen pose outside© Getty

Robert De Niro

Ever the master of understated cool, Goodfellas star Robert De Niro, 81, made an appearance during the photocall for Robert De Niro Honorary Palme D'or alongside his partner Tiffany Chen. The martial arts instructor looked stylish in a strapless striped dress and cool shades to brave the French sun.

Leonardi DiCaprio in a black tuxedo© AFP via Getty Images

Leonardo DiCaprio

Hollywood superstar Leonardo DiCaprio took to the stage with both Juliette Binoche and Robert De Niro. The Oscar-winning actor looked suave in his sleek black tuxedo.

Halle Berry posed in tweed jacket and skirt© Getty

Halle Berry

Exuding preppy chic in tweed, Halle Berry, 58, was spotted at the Jury photocall. She posed in a black peplum jacket and matching mini skirt, elevating her look with open-toe Chanel heels and styling her brunette locks in a wavy bob.

Naomie Harris in a lime green dress© Corbis via Getty Images

Naomie Harris

James Bond star Naomie Harris was certain to turn heads when she showed up in her lime-green outfit.

Bella Hadid wears a white corset top, micro sunglasses and white trousers. She wears beige heels a beige handbag and her hair is in a relaxed up do. © GC Images

Bella Hadid

Model Bella Hadid was seen at the Hotel Martinez ahead of the Cannes Film Festival. She oozed glamour in a fitted white corset top styled with flared trousers in the same icy hues and semi-opaque sunglasses.

Juliette Binoche posed in light yellow jumpsuit© Getty

Juliette Binoche

Chocolat star Juliette Binoche, 61, joined Halle Berry at the the Jury photocall, oozing quiet luxury as she rocked the colour of the season in a buttermilk jumpsuit with a belted waistline and dramatic lapels covering both shoulders.

Princess Maria Carolina in a black and white dress© WireImage

Princess Maria Carolina

Italian royal Princess Maria Carolina was also a hit on the red carpet. The royal looked glamorous in her black and white dress.

Heidi Klum in a pink tulle dress© GC Images

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum looked ready to walk the runway as she descended the stairs in her stylish pink tulle dress.

Eva Longoria in a sparkly and black dress© GC Images

Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria gave us a full illusion in her outfit, with the Desperate Housewives star in a dress that made her look like she'd been cinched in to an inch of her life.

Nava Mau posed in white dress© Getty

Nava Mau

Baby Reindeer star Nava Mau, 32, was spotted straight from the BAFTA TV Awards red carpet at the Vanity Fair lunch hosted by IHG Hotels & Resorts at five-star hotel, Carlton Cannes. She rocked a figure-flattering caped white gown with a sophisticated updo.

Julia Garner in a black dress© Corbis via Getty Images

Julia Garner

Ozark star Julia Garner was glam in a sleek black dress before heading to the red carpet. She later swapped her look out for a sheer number.

WATCH: 10 of the biggest fashion faux pas at the Cannes Film Festival

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More