The most spectacular photos from the Cannes Opening Ceremony 2025 – including a surprise royal appearance

Commencing the 11-day showcase of the best the film industry has to offer, the ceremony saw stars in their droves arrive on the shimmering French Riviera for an evening of creative displays galore.
Held at the historic Grand Théâtre Lumière at the Palais des Festivals, the ceremony celebrates cinematic excellence with A-listers in black tie in attendance.
Join HELLO! as we explore the best photos from day one of the glittering festival…
Robert De Niro
Ever the master of understated cool, Goodfellas star Robert De Niro, 81, made an appearance during the photocall for Robert De Niro Honorary Palme D'or alongside his partner Tiffany Chen. The martial arts instructor looked stylish in a strapless striped dress and cool shades to brave the French sun.
Leonardo DiCaprio
Hollywood superstar Leonardo DiCaprio took to the stage with both Juliette Binoche and Robert De Niro. The Oscar-winning actor looked suave in his sleek black tuxedo.
Halle Berry
Exuding preppy chic in tweed, Halle Berry, 58, was spotted at the Jury photocall. She posed in a black peplum jacket and matching mini skirt, elevating her look with open-toe Chanel heels and styling her brunette locks in a wavy bob.
Naomie Harris
James Bond star Naomie Harris was certain to turn heads when she showed up in her lime-green outfit.
Bella Hadid
Model Bella Hadid was seen at the Hotel Martinez ahead of the Cannes Film Festival. She oozed glamour in a fitted white corset top styled with flared trousers in the same icy hues and semi-opaque sunglasses.
Juliette Binoche
Chocolat star Juliette Binoche, 61, joined Halle Berry at the the Jury photocall, oozing quiet luxury as she rocked the colour of the season in a buttermilk jumpsuit with a belted waistline and dramatic lapels covering both shoulders.
Princess Maria Carolina
Italian royal Princess Maria Carolina was also a hit on the red carpet. The royal looked glamorous in her black and white dress.
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum looked ready to walk the runway as she descended the stairs in her stylish pink tulle dress.
Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria gave us a full illusion in her outfit, with the Desperate Housewives star in a dress that made her look like she'd been cinched in to an inch of her life.
Nava Mau
Baby Reindeer star Nava Mau, 32, was spotted straight from the BAFTA TV Awards red carpet at the Vanity Fair lunch hosted by IHG Hotels & Resorts at five-star hotel, Carlton Cannes. She rocked a figure-flattering caped white gown with a sophisticated updo.
Julia Garner
Ozark star Julia Garner was glam in a sleek black dress before heading to the red carpet. She later swapped her look out for a sheer number.
