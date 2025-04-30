Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Robert De Niro's daughter, 29, comes out as transgender in first public interview
Subscribe
Robert De Niro's daughter, 29, comes out as transgender in first public interview
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 21: Robert De Niro attends the "Killers Of The Flower Moon" photocall at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)© Gareth Cattermole

Robert De Niro's daughter, 29, comes out as transgender in first public interview

The Oscar-winning actor welcomed twins in 1995

Maria Sarabi
Junior Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Robert De Niro's daughter, Airyn, has come out as transgender in her first public interview. The 29-year old revealed that she had begun hormone replacement therapy in November last year.

The actor's daughter opened up about her sexuality and how she hopes to be a role model for queer women of color. In an interview with Them, Airyn shared the reason behind why she wanted to publicly discuss her transition. "There's a difference between being visible and being seen," she said.

View post on Instagram
 

"I don't think I've been seen yet."

She continued: "Trans women being honest and open, especially [in] public spaces like social media and getting to see them in their success… I'm like, you know what? Maybe it's not too late for me.

"Maybe I can start."

Robert De Niro attends the Haute Living Robert De Niro Cocktail Event at Avra on June 27, 2024 in New York City.© Getty Images
The actor has seven kids

Airyn came out as a gay man as a teenager but shared how she never felt as though she fit in at high school. "I was always told I was too much of something or not enough of something growing up: Too big, not skinny enough," she said.

"Not Black enough, not white enough. Too feminine, not masculine enough. It was never just, 'You're just right, just the way you are'."

However, the actor's daughter shared how beginning hormone therapy in November 2024 helped her. "I think a big part of [my transition] is also the influence Black women have had on me. I think stepping into this new identity, while also being more proud of my Blackness, makes me feel closer to them in some way," she added.

Family life

Robert welcomed his daughter alongside her twin brother Julian with his ex-partner Toukie Smith in 1995. "I wasn't brought up having a side part in one of dad's movies or going to business meetings or attending premieres. My dad was very big on us finding our own sort of path," she shared.

Airyn sat in restaurant celebrating her mom's birthday© Instagram
Airyn celebrating her mom's birthday

"I would want [success] to happen on my own merit."

Future

Photo of Robert De Niro holding his twin children© Instagram
Childhood photo

Airyn detailed her hopes for the future and the stars that she looks up to regarding queer advocacy. "I want queer people of color and bigger-bodied people to have an Alex Consani. I want queer people of color and bigger-bodied people to have a Hunter Schafer," she said.

"A part of me has always wanted to model and sort of follow my mom's footsteps. Honestly, if I could be on the cover of Vogue with her or recreating one of her pictures, that would be a dream come true."

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More