Inside Leonardo DiCaprio's star studded 50th birthday bash with Brad Pitt and Robert de Niro

Hollywood’s golden boy, Leonardo DiCaprio, ushered in his 50th birthday in style, hosting a lavish, star-studded celebration at a private residence in Los Angeles.

The guest list read like a who’s-who of the entertainment world, with old friends, past co-stars, and Hollywood royalty gathering to toast the Oscar-winning actor.

The night was a reunion of film legends, with Catch Me If You Can director Steven Spielberg arriving alongside his wife, Kate Capshaw. Also making an entrance was Killers of the Flower Moon co-star Robert De Niro, and Leo’s longtime friend Brad Pitt, who attended with his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon.

Leo’s The Revenant co-star Edward Norton joined the festivities, too, helping set the tone for an evening filled with nostalgia and celebration.

A highlight of the night came when music icon Stevie Wonder serenaded Leo with a soulful rendition of “Happy Birthday,” leaving the actor visibly emotional.

Leo’s closest friend, Tobey Maguire, stood by his side, sharing in the heartwarming moment that captured the spirit of the evening.

As the night went on, the star power continued to shine. Guests spotted arriving included Anderson .Paak, Dr. Dre, Jamie Foxx, Paris Hilton, Katy Perry, and Orlando Bloom, who each mingled with Hollywood’s finest. Marvel star Mark Ruffalo, singer Robin Thicke, and Titanic fans’ favorite, Leo’s dad George DiCaprio, attended with his wife, Peggy, while Leo’s mother, Irmelin, arrived with her husband, David Ward, offering a family presence at the glamorous gathering.

Also by Leo’s side was his model girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, who’s been linked to the star in recent months. The ever-loyal Tobey, a fixture at Leo’s side for decades, was there, too, adding to the intimate circle surrounding the actor. Among the crowd were stars like Benicio del Toro, Titanic co-star Kate Winslet, Cara Delevingne, and acclaimed jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer.

The guest list continued to impress with appearances by rapper Tyga, MMA fighter Chuck Liddell, and actor Emile Hirsch, all there to toast Leo’s milestone birthday.

Leo’s presence in the entertainment industry was felt not only through his friendships but also through the anticipation surrounding his upcoming film, The Battle of Baktan Cross.

Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson and co-starring Benicio del Toro, Regina Hall, Sean Penn, Alana Haim, and Teyana Taylor, the film is set to release next summer.

Reflecting on his five-decade journey, Leo recently shared his thoughts on the years flying by in an interview with Chris Connelly on Good Morning America. "You're 49 years old. How the hell did that happen?" Chris joked, prompting Leo to laugh, “I have no idea.” Recalling his early days, DiCaprio reflected on one of their earliest interviews.

“We were talking about our first interview, which may have been 30 years ago,” he remembered, acknowledging the profound impact time has had on his life and career.

In the same interview, Leo hinted that he hopes to squeeze in “just one more movie” before taking a break from the big screen. “One more movie,” he mused, as if contemplating what his next chapter might hold.