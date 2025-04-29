Nicole Kidman shares 'incredible' personal news in moving statement

Nicole Kidman shared some "incredible" personal news with fans in a moving statement on Tuesday.

The "Babygirl" actress took to Instagram to reveal that she is the recipient of the next Women in Motion Award at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival.

Nicole will be the tenth woman to receive the prestigious award and joins honorees including NBCUniversal chief Donna Langley, Jane Fonda, Isabelle Huppert, Patty Jenkins, Geena Davis, Susan Sarandon, Viola Davis, Michelle Yeoh, Gong Li, and Salma Hayek.

Woman In Motion

"It's a true honor to receive this award from François, Thierry, Iris, my friends at the Kering Group as well as the Cannes Film Festival," Nicole said, referring to Kering chairman and CEO François-Henri Pinault and festival leaders Thierry Fremaux and Iris Knobloch.

© Getty Images Nicole will be awarded the 2025 Women in Motion Award

"I am proud to join this list of extraordinary women who've received this honor before me – artists and trailblazers I deeply admire," she continued.

"The Cannes Film Festival has been a part of my life for over 30 years and I am thrilled to add this incredible recognition to the many memories I've made here," Nicole concluded.

© Getty Images Nicole will receive the award at the Women In Motion dinner on May 18 in Cannes

The Kering Group also shared the news in a statement on Instagram, which read: "Kering and the @festivaldecannes are proud to announce that @nicolekidman will receive the 2025 Women In Motion Award.

"A major figure in cinema, Nicole Kidman has built a career marked as much by her artistic audacity as by her virtuosity and transformative portrayals that have reshaped the representation of women on screen.

"From Eyes Wide Shut and The Hours to Big Little Lies and Babygirl, her work reflects a deep commitment to bold, uncompromising storytelling."

It continued: "Since her 2017 pledge to work with a female director every 18 months, Kidman has exceeded that promise—collaborating with 19 to date—while using her platform and production company, @blossomfilms, to elevate women's voices in film.

"For this 10th anniversary edition of Women In Motion, Kering is honored to recognize a woman who fully embodies the spirit of the program—and stands as a powerful illustration of its mission over the past decade."

© Getty Images Nicole is being recognized for her incredible work

Commenting on the post, Nicole said: "A heartfelt thank you to @kering_official & @festivaldecannes for this beautiful recognition. Deeply honored to be recognized among such inspiring women, and at a festival that's meant so much to me throughout my career."

Festival leader Thierry Fremaux added: "Nicole Kidman is an immensely talented actress. Her rich filmography, of which she is the patient author, and her masterful, unsettling performances have left their mark on the history of contemporary cinema.

"She has worked with the most emblematic directors, lending them her versatility and infinite sensitivity. Role after role, and with the nuances, strengths, and flaws specific to each character, she has portrayed women who break free from their shackles."

© Getty Images Nicole has worked with 19 female directors since 2017

Iris Knobloch said: "When a great actress works with nearly twenty female directors in the space of a few years, she shows the world just how vibrant and alive the talent of women in cinema really is.

"Through all these projects, and of course through her production company, Nicole Kidman has given those who write, direct, and tell stories all the visibility they deserve."

Nicole will receive the award during the official Women In Motion dinner on May 18 in Cannes.