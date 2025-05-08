Lauren Sanchez to be honored during iconic Cannes Film Festival

Lauren Sanchez will make her debut at the Cannes Film Festival in 2025 as she will be honored at the annual The Global Gift Foundation Gala.

Chaired by Eva Longoria and Maria Bravo, the A-list will honor Lauren with the Global Gift Women Empowerment Award.

© Getty Images for Breakthrough Pr Lauren attends the 11th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony

The honorees are "special individuals [who] use their social and economic status to carry out humanitarian work, achieving big and small changes, that create a great impact in the world".

Dr Hamed Rasoulof will be honored with the Global Gift Philanthropreneur Award at the same event.

Lauren (2L) will be honored at the Global Gift Gala, chaired by Eva

The Foundation is a philanthropic non-profit organization that aims to create a positive impact on the lives of children, women and families who are in need.

Lauren most recently joined five other women to take part in a historic all-female space flight.

She joined Katy Perry, CBS anchor Gayle King, rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, bioastronautics research scientist Amanda Nguyen and film producer Kerianne Flynn, all of whom took the 11-minute space flight, which was heavily criticized by many including Olivia Wilde, Olivia Munn and Emily Ratajkowski.

© Alamy Stock Photo (From left) Lauren, popstar Katy Perry, former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, film producer Kerianne Flynn, journalist Gayle King, and bioastronautics researcher Amanda Nguyen, pose at Launch Site One in West Texas

Eva has been the Honor Ambassador of the Global Gift Foundation and its events for many years; she acts as the chair at each celebration across the world.

Victoria Beckham, Zoe Saldana and Ricky Martin are all also connected to the foundation.

© Getty Images Nicole will also be honored at Cannes in 2025

The 2025 Cannes Film Festival will also see Nicole Kidman be named the recipient of the next Women in Motion Award.

Nicole will be the tenth woman to receive the prestigious award and joins honorees including NBCUniversal chief Donna Langley, Jane Fonda, Isabelle Huppert, Patty Jenkins, Geena Davis, Susan Sarandon, Viola Davis, Michelle Yeoh, Gong Li, and Salma Hayek.

"I am proud to join this list of extraordinary women who've received this honor before me – artists and trailblazers I deeply admire," Nicole said.

"The Cannes Film Festival has been a part of my life for over 30 years and I am thrilled to add this incredible recognition to the many memories I've made here."

Joaquin Phoenix and Pedro Pascal in Eddington

The festival begins on May 13th and we can expect some major A-listers on the red carpet across the 12 days.

Joaquin Phoenix, Emma Stone, Pedro Pascal, and Austin Butler will premiere their new film Eddington, while Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson will walk the red carpet for Lynne Ramsay's psychological thriller Die, My Love.

Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson in Die, My Love

Josh O'Connor will also star in two Mubi-backed films at Cannes this year, The History of Sound with Paul Mescal and Kelly Reichardt's The Mastermind.

Kristen Stewart and Scarlett Johansson will also both premiere their directorial debuts at the festival, The Chronology of Water, and Eleanor The Great, respectively, as will Harris Dickinson with Urchin.