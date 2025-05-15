Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle host Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz at Montecito home amid family fall out
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz

Prince Harry and Meghan host Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz at Montecito home amid family fall out

Brooklyn sparked feud rumours with his family after he didn't appear at his dad David's 50th birthday party celebrations

Emmy Griffiths
TV & Film Editor
3 minutes ago
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed Brookyln Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz into their home in Montecito, California following reports of a family feud within the Beckham family.

PEOPLE magazine have confirmed that the pair were part of a group dinner, and weren't directly invited by the royal couple, and that they were invited before Brooklyn's dad David's birthday celebrations. A source told the magazine that Brooklyn, 26, and Nicola, 30, enjoyed their time at the dinner with the Duke and Duchess, calling the couple kind, caring and generous. HELLO! has reached out to representatives. 

man and woman standing straight faced next to one another© Getty Images for The Met Museum/
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham attend The 2023 Met Gala

The birthday events sparked reports of a rift in the Beckham family after neither David and Victoria's eldest son or Nicola attended. According to TMZ, the pair have decided not to attend family events where Romeo’s girlfriend, Kim Turnbull, is present, as she also previously dated Brooklyn. However, Brooklyn recently spoke warmly about his dad in an interview, telling The Sunday Times that he and his dad share a love of cars. 

He said: "It’s something that me and my dad bonded over. My dad’s had some pretty cool cars."

david beckham and son brooklyn in suits © Getty Images
Brooklyn didn't celebrate his dad's birthday

The similarities between the two couples and their public feuds with their respective family members is evident, and Harry recently spoke out about his own fall out with his family, two years after his tell-all memoir and Netflix documentary about leaving the royal family.

In early May, the Prince told the BBC that his father King Charles "won't speak" to him, adding: "I would love reconciliation with my family. There's no point in continuing to fight anymore." 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle watching performance in Colombia © Getty
Meghan and Harry reportedly hosted the pair at their home

He continued: "There have been so many disagreements, differences between me and some of my family. This current situation that has now been ongoing for five years in regard to human life and safety is the sticking point. It is the only thing that's left."

"Of course, some members of my family will never forgive me for writing a book. Of course, they will never forgive me for lots of things… At this point I am feeling very let down. It is the minority of people. The press themselves have incited so much hatred towards my wife, myself and even my children. That is hard to forgive. There are decisions that were made, there are things that have happened since 2016 that I can now forgive.

Prince Harry asks his family for reconciliation© BBC
Prince Harry asks his family for reconciliation

"I've moved past that. I can forgive my family's involvement, my father, my brother and my stepmother, I can forgive. I can forgive the press to a large extent as well, for so many things that have happened."

