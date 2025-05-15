Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are  in their 'concert era' with surprise appearance at San Diego show

Days after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex enjoyed a date night at the Beyonce concert, Meghan has shared pictures from a James Taylor show they attended in San Diego.

Meghan took to social media to share a number of photos of the pair in the crowd and backstage at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park, an outdoor venue.

Prince Harry (2L) and Meghan Markle pose with James Taylor and guest (L)

"In my concert era," she captioned the post, adding: "Thanks James!"

One photo in the carousel showed the six-time Grammy award winner signing memorabilia for the couple.

The outdoor concert took place on May 10 and May 11 in San Diego, a three-hour drive south of Los Angeles, and they wrapped up warm for the evening show.

Meghan wore a black silk skirt and navy blue jumper while Prince Harry wrapped up in jeans and a grey tee, a casual grey peacoat and a beanie.

Prince Harry poses with musician James Taylor

On May 9 the Duke and Duchess – who live two hours north of Los Angeles – were among the tens of thousands of fans at SoFi Stadium in the City of Angels for Beyonce's fifth Cowboy Carter show.

In a post to Instagram the day after Meghan wrote: "About last night…. Thank you @beyonce and team for an amazing concert (and a very fun date night)! All love."

Meghan and Prince take a selfie at Beyonce concert

Among the pictures were two selfies of the married couple, with Harry rocking a cowboy hat that had been personalized to honor his roots, with the American and Union Jack flags, the outline of the continent of Africa, and the name of his two children and "my love," referencing Meghan.

The Duchess wore a teal Carolina Herrera dress with a waist-cinching structure and a figure-flattering split at the front.

© getty Meghan with Beyonce at the European premiere of the film The Lion King in London in 2019

Meghan and Harry have a long history with mom-of-three Beyonce and her husband Jay Z.

In 2023 the couple attended the queen of pop's Renaissance tour at the same stadium for Meghan's mom Doria Ragland's birthday.

Beyonce had previously accepted a Brit Award in front of a portrait portraying a pregnant Duchess as a royal version of the Mona Lisa.

"In honor of Black History Month, we bow down to one of our Melanated Monas. Congrats on your pregnancy! We wish you so much joy," Beyonce later shared on social media.

In their Netflix series Harry and Meghan, the Duchess also revealed that Beyonce was one of the people who reached out to her following hers and Harry's departure from the UK.