Nicola Peltz appears to make subtle dig with Brooklyn Beckham 'adoption' post

Actress Nicola Peltz appeared to subtly weigh in on the Beckham family feud on Thursday when she re-posted a snapshot from her dog shelter, Yogi's House.

The Transformers actress, who helped to launch the female-owned shelter back in 2022, took to her Instagram Stories where she re-shared a recent post about a pup called Brooklyn who was recently saved and is now available for adoption.

In her caption, Nicola, 30, wrote: "Let's get Brooklyn adopted!!" followed by a white heart emoji. Nicola's comment was particularly noticeable, seeing as she chose not to include captions with any other re-posts from Yogi's House.

© Instagram Nicola appeared to subtly weigh in on the alleged Beckham family 'feud'

Nicola's social media update comes amid reports of a growing feud within the Beckham household. Various outlets have reported that Brooklyn and Nicola have drifted from Victoria and David, as well as Brooklyn's two brothers, Cruz and Romeo.

Rumours first started swirling earlier this year when Brooklyn and Nicola were no-shows at Victoria's fashion show during Paris Fashion Week. Things only started to escalate when the pair not only failed to attend David and VB's respective birthday parties but also opted out of sharing birthday tributes on social media – a Beckham family tradition.

© Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock There have been rumours of a 'feud' within the Beckham household

Elsewhere, TMZ also claimed that Romeo was feuding with his older brother Brooklyn, who allegedly dated DJ Kim Turnbull before she was linked to Romeo. Despite these reports, budding musician Cruz was quick to weigh in on the matter, writing in an Instagram comment: "Brooklyn and Kim never dated."

Brooklyn and Nicola's life across the pond

The couple, who tied the knot in 2022, are making a life for themselves across the pond. It's believed that Brooklyn and Nicola are currently living in Los Angeles, likely in Nicola's uber-sleek apartment decked out with creamy hues and splashes of marble.

© Getty Images Brooklyn and Nicola live across the pond

They used to live in a beautiful home in Beverly Hills, which boasted five bedrooms, a rooftop terrace, a swimming pool and a yoga room.

Speaking of their decision to up sticks, Nicola previously told Cosmopolitan: "We did have a house in LA at one point, but we sold it because we were like, 'Oh, we're going to go to Florida for a while'. And then we're like, 'No, just kidding, we have to be in LA for work.' It was so silly of us. And now we're saving up money to get our dream house.

© Getty Images The couple have spoken about saving for their "dream house"

"But we both honestly love New York so much. If our work was there, we'd be there in five seconds."

The couple would love to expand their family one day, with Brooklyn previously telling Grazia: "I've always wanted to be a young dad. I love that my dad's young. He was like my mate."

© Getty Images The couple have spoken about their wish to start a family one day

While Nicola is on the same page as her husband, she has spoken about her desire to focus on her career prior to starting a family. "Yeah, we definitely want kids. We need a house first, especially because we have so many puppies," she told Cosmopolitan UK. "Brooklyn really wants kids now, but I want to do a few more things in my career first."