Beckham feud: The hidden sign from Nicola Peltz and Cruz Beckham we all missed
A split image of Nicola Peltz and Brookln Beckham

The Beckhams are reportedly in an ongoing feud with the eldest brother Brooklyn and his wife Nicola…

Isabelle Casey
Reporter
2 minutes ago
In case anyone is in any doubt it appears as though the Beckhams, more specifically Romeo and Brooklyn are in an ongoing feud - but did this sign from Cruz Beckham confirm the speculation?

Rumours of an alleged rift within the Beckham family emerged last month after Brooklyn and his wife Nicola were noticeably absent from several family events including Victoria's Paris Fashion Week show, as well as David and Victoria's respective birthday celebrations.

Now it seems, Cruz has confirmed there is beef after he mimicked a comment Nicola made on one of Mia Regan's (Romeo's model ex-girlfriend) posts.

Last month, Nicola replied to a stunning photo of Mia posing on the cover of Pop Magazine. 

View post on Instagram
 

Replying to the snap, Nicola penned: "So beautiful Mia," alongside a pink love heart and twinkle emoji. 

Just days later, Cruz commented on Romeo's holiday photos with his new girlfriend Kim Turnbull in the very same way: "So beautiful Romeo," alongside the same emojis. 

View post on Instagram
 

Missed events

Since the beginning of the year, Nicola and Brooklyn have been noticeably absent from any important events in the Beckham calendar.

It started when the couple missed VB's Paris Fashion Week show, which is usually a day attended by all members of the family and their significant others.

Cruz Beckham, Harper Beckham, Romeo Beckham, Victoria Beckham and David Beckham© Instagram
The photos from David's celebrations didn't include Nicola and Brooklyn

Earlier this month, neither Brooklyn nor Nicola wished fashion mogul Victoria Beckham Happy Birthday on social media as they usually do every year. 

The pair also missed VB's incredible 51st birthday celebrations which saw the rest of the Beckham clan enjoying a sun-soaked weekend on the family yacht. Meanwhile, Brooklyn and Nicola were at Coachella. 

David Beckham 50th birthday© Instagram
The couple also didn't attend David's 50th at Core

Most recently, Brooklyn and Nicola were noticeably absent from David's 50th birthday party celebrations.

The first was a lavish party in Miami, attended by all Brooklyn's siblings and their partners.

Then, at the weekend, Nicola and Brooklyn failed to show up at the former football star's big birthday bash at Core in Notting Hill, as well as his family celebrations in the Cotswolds.

Beckham boys' fishing trip

At the weekend, David shared a slew of photos from his 50th festivities which also included a special fishing trip with his sons. 

David revealed that they planned the special 50th finishing trip 6 months ago
David revealed that they planned the special 50th finishing trip 6 months ago

Sadly, the trip, which according to David was planned for six months, didn't include Brooklyn, who once again didn't attend. 

The trio looked like they had a wonderful time, swapping their lavish Holland Park Town House for blow up beds and a phone ban enforced by the birthday boy.

