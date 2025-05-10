Joan Collins leaves fans all saying the same thing after unbelievable photo

Joan Collins never fails to delight fans with a fabulous outfit - but it wasn't her incredible sense of style that got fans talking after she posted her latest snap.

Taking to her Instagram account, the Hollywood actress, 91, shared a wonderful throwback photo of herself as a child with her sister Jackie Collins and their parents celebrating VE day.

Captioning the post, Jackie penned: "Huge #celebrations in the Collins household on #veday with my father Joe, mother Elsa and little sister @jackiejcollins - we were all #overjoyed #victoryineurope #veday80thanniversary #ww2history #neverforget #thankyou #veterans," red love heart emojis.

Fans were unanimous

One thing that couldn't go unnoticed just how much Joan looks like her father. One fan wrote: "Gorgeous photo. You are so like your Dadda."

"Fabulous photo, Joan you are so like your father," a second added. Meanwhile, a third penned: "Dame Joan, you look like your Father & your Sister Jackie looked like your mother. Love that photo. Precious memories…"

Joan and her younger sister Jackie were two peas in a pod in the special family snap wearing matching bows in their hair. Joan donned a collared knitted top underneath a sweet pinafore.

A dramatic contrast

Joan's heartfelt family photo couldn't have been more different to the glamorous photo she shared just days before. In honour of the Met Gala on Monday night, Joan shared a throwback to when she attended the iconic fashion bash back in 2019.

"#metgala #memories with @pppiccioli - those @nypd policemen really knew how to take care of us! @maisonvalentino realmrvalentino @carlossouza1311 @giancarlogiammetti #metgalamemories," wrote the Dynasty actress.

© Instagram Joan attended the Met Gala in 2019

The photo showed her posing in her dramatic white four-tiered off-the-shoulder gown was comprised of feathers.

Her brunette locks, which are usually styled in a glamorous bouncy blowdry style, were swept up in a glamorous up do and complete with a glittering tiara.

Other accessories included white silk gloves, a glittering bangle as well as a striking diamond necklace.