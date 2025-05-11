Jelly Roll looks slimmer than ever as he steps out with wife Bunnie Xo for star-studded night out

Jelly Roll's health journey sure is paying off.

For the last several months, the "I Am Not Okay" singer has been determined to shed some weight, and has gotten candid about how he has done so.

Most recently, he showed off some of that weight loss while attending — and performing at — the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards in Frisco, Texas over the weekend.

© Getty Images Jelly has lost almost 200lbs

For the star-studded night out, Jelly, whose real name is Jason DeFord, looked slim down wearing a black, Western-esque jacket with matching trousers, and a big smile on his face.

He attended the big awards show with his wife Bunnie Xo, who stunned in a form-fitting lace gown with a thigh-high slit, and she had her platinum blonde hair styled into a voluminous updo reminiscent of Pamela Anderson's signature look.

Also in attendance were LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian, Lainey Wilson, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, Rita Wilson, Wynonna Judd, Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes, Carly Pearce, and Reba McEntire, among others.

© Getty Images The singer stepped out with his wife

Recently speaking with People about his 200-pound weight loss, Jelly shared: "I've been really kicking [expletive], man. I'm doing two to three miles a day, four to six days a week," adding: "I'm doing 20 to 30 minutes in the sauna, six minutes in a cold plunge every day. I'm eating healthy right now."

"I was thinking, I plan on losing another 100, 100-and-something [pounds]. If I feel this good down this weight, man, I can only imagine what I'm going to feel like by the time I go on tour," he further said.

© FilmMagic He previously weighed 500 pounds

Though the concept of a sauna can be traced back to as early as 2,000 BC, at-home saunas have become increasingly popular in recent years, and more recently, infrared sauna blankets have become an even easier way to partake in the habit. Benny Rehwald, a sauna specialist and founder at Topture, says of using saunas to aid weight loss: "While saunas aren't a replacement for exercise, they can be a powerful complement to a wellness routine."

He further explains: "The heat stimulates cardiovascular activity, boosts circulation, and promotes recovery, all of which support overall health. The elevated heart rate and sweating can contribute to modest calorie expenditure, making sauna sessions a useful addition to a calorie-deficient strategy."

© Getty Images With his daughter Bailee Ann

"We also shouldn't overlook heat’s natural appetite-suppressing effect. Some studies support what many already notice anecdotally: we tend to eat less after a sauna session, similar to how appetite often decreases during hot summer days," he also pointed out.

As for the benefits of the increasingly popular infrared saunas, and their calorie-burning abilities, Topture states: "Infrared saunas, which use infrared heaters to emit infrared light experienced as radiant heat, are believed to offer enhanced calorie-burning benefits compared to traditional saunas."