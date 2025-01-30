Joan Collins, 91, shares major career update – and fans are thrilled

Dame Joan Collins shared some incredibly exciting news with her followers on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram, the legendary actress shared her "delight" at being cast as Wallis Simpson in a new biopic with a working title of The Bitter End.

© Getty Images Dame Joan is set to portray Wallis Simpson

Alongside a striking black-and-white image of the actress looking glamorous in a shimmering gown and decadent earrings, Joan, 91, wrote: "I'm delighted to be playing #wallissimpson the #duchessofwindsor in an untold story about her final years, to start shooting soon in London and Paris."

She finished by adding: "Thank you @louise.fennell #johngore #mikenewell @johngorestudios."

© Getty Images The actress is best known for starring in soap opera, Dynasty

Joan's fans and friends were overjoyed by the exciting career update, with one writing: "This is going to be great – I've always been so curious about those final years for her," while a second noted: "Love this. Looking forward to hearing that Baltimore accent!" and a third chimed in: "Wow! Congrats - you’ll be amazing. What a star you are darling."

The Dynasty star said of her role: "I am thrilled about the challenge of paying this iconic woman in a previously untold story in what I'm sure will be a very successful endeavour."

The biopic explores Wallis Simpson's final years following her marriage to the Duke of Windsor, formerly King Edward VIII. Wallis, who was an American divorcee, met Edward in 1931, with the pair going on to tie the knot in 1937.

© Getty Images The first portrait of the Duke and Duchess of Windsor after their marriage at the Chateau De Cande, in Monts, France, in June 1937

Edward's reign in 1936 only lasted ten months, following his decision to abdicate so he could marry Wallis, who became known as the Duchess of Windsor.

His abdication caused a constitutional crisis in Britain, and he was succeeded to the throne by his younger brother, King George VI – Queen Elizabeth II's father.

© Getty Images Joan with her husband Percy at the Oscars in 2022

The veteran TV star shot to fame when she appeared in soap opera, Dynasty. She has several impressive film credits to her name including the likes of Land of the Pharaohs, Esther and the King and Empire of the Ants.

She has also written an array of books including her latest memoir, Behind The Shoulder Pads, as well as several novels such as Star Quality and St Tropez Lonely Hearts Club.

Joan's private life

© Getty Images US actress Joan Collins found love with her fifth husband Percy

The Hollywood star is married to producer Percy Gibson. The pair tied the knot in a London ceremony in 2002 and have continued to go from strength to strength ever since.

They have addressed their age-gap, with Joan previously quipping in interviews: "If he dies, he dies."

Meanwhile, during a conversation with Louis Theroux, Joan admitted: "I believe in marriage – which is why I've done it five times – and I finally have a wonderful marriage."