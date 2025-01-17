Isabella Rossellini's heartbreaking admission following death of former partner David Lynch

Isabella Rossellini has paid an emotional tribute to her former partner David Lynch following his death at the age of 78. The visionary filmmaker, best known for Twin Peaks, Blue Velvet, and Mulholland Drive, passed away after battling emphysema.

The Italian-American actress, 71, shared a heartfelt Instagram post on Friday, reflecting on their relationship and his profound impact on her life. She wrote: "I loved him so much. Thanks for all your kind messages."

An enduring partnership

© Getty David Lynch and Isabella Rossellini were together from 1986 till 1991

Isabella and David were romantically involved during the 1980s, forming a creative partnership that brought Blue Velvet to life. The film, widely regarded as one of the filmmaker's masterpieces, catapulted both of them into the Hollywood spotlight.

The actress also appeared in Lynch's 1990 Palme d'Or-winning film Wild at Heart. Her collaborations with David remain some of her most celebrated performances.

A heartfelt farewell

© Instagram Isabella Rossellini paid tribute to David Lynch via her Instagram account

Isabella's tribute comes just days after Lynch's family confirmed his passing. The statement read: "There's a big hole in the world now that he's no longer with us."

The actress, who is the daughter of Ingrid Bergman and Roberto Rossellini, expressed gratitude for the opportunities David provided her during her career. She described him as "the most authentic person I've ever known."

Tributes pour in from Hollywood

© Universal Pictures David Lynch passed away at the age of 78

Isabella wasn't the only one to share her grief. Hollywood stars and former collaborators flooded social media with tributes to the acclaimed director.

Naomi Watts, who starred in Mulholland Drive, described David as a mentor and a friend: "He put me on the map and believed in me when I didn't believe in myself. I'm in pieces over his passing."

Kyle MacLachlan, David's long-time collaborator and the star of Twin Peaks, credited the filmmaker with shaping his career. He said: "Our friendship blossomed on Blue Velvet and Twin Peaks. My world is that much fuller because I knew him and that much emptier now that he's gone."

A legacy of innovation

© Universal Pictures David Lynch with Naomi Watts

Known for his surreal, dreamlike storytelling, the filmmaker left an indelible mark on the world of cinema. His work, from Eraserhead to The Elephant Man, challenged conventions and earned him three Academy Award nominations.

In 2019, David received an honorary Oscar for "fearlessly breaking boundaries in pursuit of his singular cinematic vision."

The impact of a creative genius

© De Laurentiis Entertainment Group David Lynch and Isabella Rossellini

Isabella's poignant farewell captures the depth of the filmmaker's influence on those who knew him. As Hollywood mourns his loss, his legacy will live on through his groundbreaking films and the lives he touched.

David's unique vision changed the face of cinema, and his work will continue to inspire future generations of filmmakers and artists.