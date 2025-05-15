Skip to main contentSkip to footer
The Liver King's wild transformation from high school to now - see before and after photos
Picture of Brian "Liver King" Johnson at the UFC 276 event © Getty Images

Netflix recently released the documentary Untold: The Liver King

Maria Sarabi
Junior Writer
2 minutes ago
In the crowded world of influencers, The Liver King carved out his niche by feasting on raw meat and organs – and sharing every bite in stomach-turning videos. 

The fitness influencer, whose real name is Brian Johnson, has amassed a combined nine million followers on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube and boasts an estimated net worth of £250 million. 

View post on Instagram
 

Now, Netflix will shine a light on the star's private life and explore how he carved his path to fame in a new documentary titled Untold: The Liver King. Directed by Joe Pearlman, the film follows the influencer's career amid his steroid scandal that threatened his empire. 

The Liver King went viral in 2021 after promoting an ancestral lifestyle with videos of himself drinking blood and eating raw meat. However, the star didn't always have his signature chiseled physique – before his fame he appeared as a normal teenager. 

View post on Instagram
 

Prior to the release of the Netflix show, Brian took to his website to share a slew of throwback photographs of his childhood in San Antonio, Texas. The social media mogul described himself as a "grossly undersized" boy in middle school who was in "living hell" due to experiencing bullying. 

The star took to Instagram in 2021 to post an old photograph of himself posing in front of a swimming pool in a pair of black shorts.

In the caption, he penned: "For context... my life was a living hell for most of my adolescent years (and I wouldn't trade it for anything). I was the only one-of-my-kind at my school... to make matters worse for myself... I was undersized... I looked funny... I didn't have a single friend and I had absolutely no concept of self-worth. I got the crap kicked, punched and pummelled outta me on the daily — for years (no hyperbole).

View post on Instagram
 

"Without my Dad around, I had to figure a way out of that hellhole that was my life, and I did. I got to work. I got strong. I was able to impose my will. I took ownership and I ran towards my demons. I led myself to confidence and I created a new life for myself... a life that I wanted to live in. That was my rite of passage, and it changed me and it forged me into the evolutionary hunter, the unrelenting fighter, the serial ancestral entrepreneur, that I am today.

"Thirty years later (now 44), I'm in the best shape of my life. If you're asking what changed... that's simple. I started putting back in what the modern world left out."

The Liver King's regime comprises nine ancestral factors – sleep, eat, move, shield, connect, cold, sun, fight and bond.

Selfie of The Liver King© Instagram

Picture of The Liver King training© Instagram

The Liver King and his wife in jungle© Instagram

Brian Johnson on December 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California training© Getty Images

The Liver King and his wife at an event© Instagram

