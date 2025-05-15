Exclusive: Timothée Chalamet tipped for major new role - and Kylie Jenner would approve  

Timothée Chalamet may be set to star in the next big Hollywood biopic taking the world by storm - and we think his girlfriend Kylie Jenner will approve because it's all in the name of beauty.

You may know skincare mogul Ole Henriksen as the world's first-ever celebrity facialist, trusted to bless the perfect skin of A-listers from Barbra Streisand to Sylvester Stallone - whom Ole affectionately calls 'Sly' - and as the creator of the best-selling 'Banana Bright' eye cream.

Now, as revealed at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, Ole's life is being turned into a Hollywood biopic titled The Glowing Man - but it won't be all glitz and glamour as the 76-year-old's story is more than just a line of award-winning products.

Throughout his incredible life, Ole has faced tremendous adversity, not that you would know with his effervescent aura and beaming smile when HELLO! sits down to chat to him.

© Charles Roussel/BFA/Shutterstock Ole is famous for giving his A-list clients the 'Ole Glow'

Ole has done an incredible amount in support of gay rights, having been denied his US green card as a result of being open about his sexuality, a decision which was overturned as a result of his incredible strength and tenacity.

© Charles Roussel/BFA/Shutterstock Ole has overcome tremendous adversity in his incredible life

Casting is key for the upcoming musical project, and Ole has set his sights on an A-list actor. He tells us that in a "dream world," Timothée Chalamet would portray him in the upcoming project.

"He is such an icon, he just played Bob Dylan and did it effortlessly. I saw him in Wonka, he is amazing," Ole says.

© Getty Images In a 'dream world' Ole would love Timothée to front the project

"He's a petite guy like me, delicate. He is a big superstar and I'm afraid that his salary would be the entire movie budget - and he deserves it, he's a great actor, he would be a great choice."

Regardless, Ole is expected to be heavily involved in the casting process, particularly when it comes to his family.

Exciting Hollywood cameo

Whether or not the Dune star will appear in Ole's upcoming project is yet to be confirmed, but there will certainly be some incredible cameos from the business owner's world-famous clientele, including none other than Sylvester Stallone.

"We have to have Sly Stallone do a cameo. Sly is a man who I have loved and adored since I've been very, very young - he came into the spa on a continued basis, he taught me exercises every single time before we started the actual treatments.

© Jon Kopaloff Ole would love Sylvester 'Sly' Stallone to have a cameo in the upcoming project

"Needless to say, I've seen Sly with all these amazing women in his life and love the man, so I could see him in the movie."

Given that the upcoming movie is set to feature musical numbers, Supremes legend Diana Ross is also high on Ole's wish list.

© Getty Images Diana Ross is also at the top of A-list cameos

"I lived next door to Diana Ross in the Hidden Hills, so I have to knock on her door and say, 'Will you have a cameo?'"

Another star Ole envisions enlisting for his biopic is Kylie Minogue because of her "beautiful heart and soul" and "incredible pop voice."

During the press conference, just hours before our exclusive interview with Ole, Cher was also tipped to be approached for the project.