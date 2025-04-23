Meet Ransom Canyon star Josh Duhamel's famous model wife

Josh Duhamel is back on our screens, and this time, he's playing a stoic ranch owner in the romance-fueled Western Ransom Canyon.
Somewhere between Yellowstone and Virgin River, the Netflix series has gone down a treat, thanks to the will-they-won't-they dynamic between Josh's character Staten and the enigmatic Quinn O'Grady (Minka Kelly).
Away from the cameras, however, Josh, 52, is actually married to model Audra Mari, and together they've built a beautiful life in Minnesota with their son, Shepherd. Get to know Audra and find out more about her love story with Josh…
Who is Audra Mari?
Audra, 31, is a model, presenter and beauty pageant titleholder from Fargo, North Dakota.
Before meeting Josh, Audra, who is 21 years his junior, was crowned Miss North Dakota USA in 2014 and Miss World America in 2016. After switching to modelling, Audra posed for H&M and Ocean Drive magazine while establishing an impressive Instagram following.
Read more
Audra's love story with Josh
First meeting
As it turns out, Josh made the first move and messaged Audra on Instagram in 2019. During an appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark, the A-lister said that he'd contacted her after she'd "won some pageants and stuff".
"I invited her over to a BBQ one weekend, and she came, and I was like, 'Wow, you're beautiful,' " he recalled. "We started dating, and you know, here we are, 5 years later, with a baby on the way. She's a pretty amazing girl, she really is."
For Josh, who was previously married to Black Eyed Peas singer Fergie, it didn't take long to fall for Audra. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight in 2022, the TV star was asked when he knew she was the one.
"Oh, I knew that pretty early on," Josh replied. "She's an awesome girl, [and] she's perfect for me. We're both from North Dakota, and I think there's a commonality that we have. She's great."
Engagement
Josh popped the question in January 2022, and his choice of proposal was so romantic. After taking Audra to a specific sandbar at a beach on Little Palm Island, the actor was forced to get creative. Speaking with Access' Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover, Josh admitted that he didn't know how he was going to propose until he got there.
"That morning, it kinda hit me — I was like, 'You know what? You guys have any empty bottles around here?' And I went and talked to the concierge," he said. "So we planned it all out — I was gonna walk her down there as this thing was floating up."
In a hilarious twist of events, Josh was left panicking when he and Audra got to the spot, and his message in a bottle was nowhere to be seen: "I turned around and made up another story about like, 'You know what? Let's play some cornhole.' [She was like], 'I'm in heels. I don't wanna play [cornhole].' "
Fortunately for Josh, the bottle finally turned up, and he pointed it out to Audra. Sharing a photo from the beach, the actor raved: "It's on!! She found a message in a bottle that washed ashore and said YES!! @audramari."
Tying the knot
The happy couple said 'I do' in September 2022. Audra and Josh, who are both from North Dakota, exchanged vows in the same church where Audra had been baptised.
"Not only is it home to us, but it was so convenient for everyone we love to get to. I guess the romantic in me always feels like we're just two small-town kids from North Dakota who found each other in Los Angeles. But we will always be home, no matter where we are in the world," Audra told Vogue.
For her big day, the bride chose a long-sleeved gown by Australian designer Leah Da Gloria while Josh wore a tuxedo from Ralph Lauren. Following the wedding ceremony, Audra and Josh hosted their guests at Drekker Brewing Company, which used to be a railroad shop.
Starting a family
One year after their wedding, Audra and Josh confirmed that they were expecting their first child together. Their son, Shepherd Lawrence Duhamel, arrived a few months later on January 11, 2024.
Josh, who shares a nine-year-old son with his ex-wife, Fergie, has posted the sweetest photos of his two boys together, and he's also noted that Axl has "the most beautiful relationship" with his stepmom, Audra.
In a recent interview with Parade, Josh confirmed that he and his family spend a lot of time at their cabin in Minnesota, which he's been transforming for the past 15 years.
"Part of the reason I built my place out in Minnesota, deep in the woods, is it's removed from everything," he said. "The closest store is 40 miles away. Once we get there, it's really about everybody taking care of each other — making memories, spending time with family and friends. You really get a chance to get back to the basics.
"You're not consumed by all these other distractions. When you're out there, it's really about having fun, making sure everybody's warm, everybody's got food and water."