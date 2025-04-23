Meet Ransom Canyon star Josh Duhamel's famous model wife

Josh popped the question in January 2022, and his choice of proposal was so romantic. After taking Audra to a specific sandbar at a beach on Little Palm Island, the actor was forced to get creative. Speaking with Access' Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover, Josh admitted that he didn't know how he was going to propose until he got there.

"That morning, it kinda hit me — I was like, 'You know what? You guys have any empty bottles around here?' And I went and talked to the concierge," he said. "So we planned it all out — I was gonna walk her down there as this thing was floating up."

In a hilarious twist of events, Josh was left panicking when he and Audra got to the spot, and his message in a bottle was nowhere to be seen: "I turned around and made up another story about like, 'You know what? Let's play some cornhole.' [She was like], 'I'm in heels. I don't wanna play [cornhole].' "

Fortunately for Josh, the bottle finally turned up, and he pointed it out to Audra. Sharing a photo from the beach, the actor raved: "It's on!! She found a message in a bottle that washed ashore and said YES!! @audramari."