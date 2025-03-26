Erin Doherty's three-word response to Owen Cooper's Adolescence audition tape 

Erin Doherty and Owen Cooper are two of the stars of Netflix's hit new show Adolescence.

Whilst audiences and cast members alike couldn't help but be dazzled by 15-year-old Owen's performance as Jamie in the series, Erin had the most incredible response to the teen's audition tape, which was shared by the streaming platform on Monday. See Owen's audition below.

WATCH: Erin Doherty's three-word reaction to Owen Cooper's Adolescence audition tape

The video was posted on the official Instagram account for Netflix and showed a clip of Owen and Erin watching Owen's audition tape. At the sight of Jamie's strikingly different long brunette locks, Erin exclaimed: "Oh my God!"

She continued: "Look at you!" and erupted into laughter. "Why is your hair doing that?" she asked Owen, who looked incredibly bashful at the resurfaced footage.

© Courtesy of Netflix The show also stars Stephen Graham as Eddie Miller

He added: "That's what my hair used to look like." Erin replied: "You're way cooler now."

If one thing is for sure, it's that Erin and Owen instantly clicked on camera, and the same goes off-screen.

Owen previously gushed about how supportive Erin and their fellow co-star Stephen Graham were during the process of making the series.

The young actor said on The One Show: "Stephen, Erin – she's amazing in episode three. It was just the people around me that I could bounce off."

Later adding: "A lot of it is not followed by the script in episode three, so me and Erin just bounced off each other."

He also revealed one incredible unscripted moment on the show that Erin improvised with him.

"In episode three," he said, "it was the second take of the day – we do two takes a day."

"That took me back and made me smile because it wasn’t in the script. I wasn’t expecting that at all, but it was amazing."

It's safe to say the feeling is mutual. His co-star Stephen Graham told Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston on Heart Radio: "[Owen] had no experience. He was 13 when he shot it; he's now 15.

"He just stood out. He had this unique ability, very similar to what I saw in Jodie Comer."

