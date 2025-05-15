Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson's rarely seen daughter is so grown up – wait til you see what she's doing

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson's daughter Juno Rose Diana just proved she's a fashion mogul in the making as she offered her mom some serious style advice ahead of a star-studded event.

The actress took to her Instagram on Wednesday to post a carousel of photographs of herself at Tory Burch’s store opening in Beverly Hills, California. Jodie included a rare photograph and video that captured a sweet moment she shared with her daughter prior to the event.

© Instagram Jodie posed next to her daughter

The photograph captured Jodie in a long, black tailored coat, crouching beside her daughter, who was seated on her leg. The star clutched a stylish black leather handbag while her makeup oozed soft glamour with a shimmery eye and glossy lip.

Juno kissed her mom on the cheek and wrapped her arms around her neck. The 5-year-old looked adorable dressed in a grey long-sleeved top and lilac pants. Juno sported her natural corkscrew curls that cascaded down her back.

© Instagram Jodie included a sweet video with her daughter

The following short clip captured the actress asking her daughter, "Is it pretty?", about a flower in her hair.

It seems Juno gave her mom an important piece of advice ahead of the star-studded fashion show. Jodie captioned the photo dump: "Before i drove off, my daughter said 'remember: BE FASHION' Did i hit the target, @toryburch? Congratulations on your store opening!"

Jodie included several photographs from the event – one of which depicted her posing next to Kate Hudson. The 38-year-old looked incredible in a black co-ord that featured velvet low rise pants and a long-sleeved crop top.

Meanwhile, Kate exuded chic in a brown asymmetric dress that featured long-sleeves and a daring cut-out at the waist.

Juno's fashion enthusiasm

In an interview with Access Hollywood in April, Jodie opened up about her daughter's eye for style and how she "has opinions about everything".

"The other day, this girl made me do a fitting for her," she shared. "I was trying to get her dressed and she was like, 'I'll try them all on.' And I was like, 'You wanna do a fitting?' She was like, 'Yeah.' And we had to do that fitting. It was eight looks."

© Getty Images Juno has inherited her mom's flair for fashion

"I couldn't even be mad," she continued. "I was like, 'She's used to me. She's used to seeing it.' What can I say?"

Jodie and her ex-husband Joshua Jackson welcomed their daughter in April 2020. The couple tied the knot in 2019 and separated in 2023.