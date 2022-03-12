Jodie Turner Smith and Josh Jackson leave fans swooning after sweet exchange Jodie Turner Smith and Joshua Jackson are husband and wife goals.

Jodie Turner Smith and Joshua Jackson left fans swooning this week when the Dawson's Creek actor told his wife that she had "never looked bad a day in your life".

The sweet exchange came when Jodie, who was in Paris for fashion week, tweeted: "So happy Paris fashion week is over so that paparazzi outside my hotel can’t catch me looking like [expletive] anymore."

In response, Josh wrote: "Why are you lying on the twitters? You know you’ve never looked bad a day in your life."

"You two are the epitome of adorable," commented one fan while others called them "husband and wife goals".

The loved-up pair recently starred together in a Christmas commercial for the fashion brand J Crew, and they made rare comments about their personal home life.

"Josh is an excellent - and one might even say extravagant - gift giver, which is perfect because my love language is receiving gifts!" Jodie shared, as part of the campaign, adding: "The best present was the first time he told me he loved me, right before Thanksgiving."

Josh sent this sweet message

Josh and Jodie welcomed their daughter in April 2020, and although they prefer to keep their private life private, they have both talked about parenthood publicly and had plenty of compliments for one another in the process.

When asked by People magazine what she thought of being a first-time mother, Jodie said: "It's everything."

"He's an amazing partner and an amazing dad," the star added about Joshua. "I love being a parent. It's honestly one of the greatest things I could have asked for."

They welcomed their daughter in 2020

The British actress also opened up about the challenges of becoming a mother in the middle of a pandemic.

"Navigating parenthood at any time is difficult," she said, "and it’s even more difficult without support when everything is shut down and you can’t really see other people or go anywhere."

