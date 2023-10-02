Jodie Turner-Smith files for divorce from Joshua Jackson after three years of marriage

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson have decided to call it quits on their marriage three years after they first got married.

The actress, 37, filed for divorce from the Dawson's Creek alum, 45, on October 2 in Los Angeles Superior Court, People reports.

The two tied the knot in 2019 – they met at Usher's 40th birthday party the year prior – and share one child, a daughter named Janie, born in April 2020.

Jodie and Joshua tied the knot in December of 2019, and welcomed their first and only child together some months later.

TMZ reports that the two do have a prenuptial agreement in place, and that Jodie is requesting for joint custody of their three-year-old daughter, though has made no request for any spousal support.

The outlet also reports the divorce filing lists their date of separation as September 13, just days after their last public outing together.

© Getty Their last public appearance was only five days before their listed date of separation

The former couple's last public appearance was less than a month ago on September 7, when they attended an electric car event in New York City, and recently also attended several New York Fashion Week events the same week.

Looking back on the beginning of their romance in a 2021 interview with People, Jodie said at the time: "I think it's really beautiful to be with someone who is so supportive and so loving," adding: "We're so similar in so many ways. We're like mirrors for each other. And I just really love that human being."

© Getty The two made several stunning, fashion-forward red carpet appearances in their three years together

In 2022, Jodie told Forbes why she wanted to marry Joshua, telling the outlet it was because of "how loved and supported I felt by him" when they first started dating.

Neither Joshua nor Jodie have been married before, and she said: "I had never been with anyone who I thought was wanting to lift me up the way that I felt that he was lifting me up," adding: "That is one of my favorite things about him."

