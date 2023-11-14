Jodie Turner-Smith stuns at intimate NYC bash a month after Joshua Jackson split

Single life appears to agree with Jodie Turner-Smith! Over a month after filing for divorce from husband Joshua Jackson, the model and actress, 37, looked absolutely sensational at Expedia's intimate dinner held Monday at Tatiana by NYC's Lincoln Square. Rocking a slate-grey sweater dress with an asymmetrical hem and neckline, her long blonde braids swept back, the Sex Education star glowed as she mingled with fellow celebs Emily Ratajkowksi, Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski Jonathan Van Ness, and In the Heights' Anthony Ramos. Antoni co-hosted the ultimate gourmand's dinner,. thrown by Expedia to mark the launch of its Unpack '24: The Trends in Travel report, alongside Tatiana's mastermind, Top Chef alum Kwame Onwuachi.

Fellow models and single moms Emily and Jodie caught up during the sumptuous intimate meal at Lincoln Center's Tatiana

Back on October 2, the British star filed for divorce from Joshua, 45, in Los Angeles Superior Court. She and the Dawson's Creek alum, 45, got married in December 2019 after meeting at Usher's 40th birthday party the year before; they share daughter Janie, three. Many were shocked to learn of this endearing couple's split; after all, as recently as September, they happily attended a J. Crew bash together and posted photos together from that event. Just a few weeks later, Jodie filed for divorce citing "irreconcilable differences". Recent documents on TMZ suggest that Jodie seeks joint custody of their daughter, and that a prenuptial agreement is in place.

Jodie (with the night's co-host Antoni Porowski) cited "irreconcilable differences" in her filing.

Monday night, however, Jodie, like everyone else in attendance, was laser-focused on the sumptuous feast prepared by Chef Kwame. "Blown away by you," Jodie captioned beneath a pic of her table setting inside Tatiana for Expedia's bash. With Antoni and Kwame addressing the intimate crowd in between courses, sharing personal travel memories and touching on travel trends to expect in the New Year, attendees dined on a truly globe-hopping menu: Curried Tuna Escovich, Mom Dukes Shrimp, Black Bean Hummus, Berbere Spice Lamb, Fried Snapper, Shawarma Roasted Chicken, and Golden Rum Cake with salted honey cream and blistered cherries.

Jodie and Josh wed in 2019 and share one daughter together

In between bites and sips, Jodie sat across from and chatted with Emily Ratajowski, 32 — like Jodie, a model as well as a single mom (to son Sylvester, 2), who divorced husband Sebastian Bear-McCloud last year.

Joshua , meanwhile, made his first red carpet appearance as a single man just last Friday at a Todd Snyder menswear event.

Neither Joshua nor Jodie have spoken out about the reasons behind their split. In happier times, the Queen and Slim actress gushed to Net a Porter: "I'm really in love with my husband,. I love him, I think he's hot, I think he's smart and he's incredibly talented.

Antoni Porowski, Joy Sunday, Jonathan Van Ness

"I feel so lucky to be in a relationship with somebody who feels the same about me, who is not shy about telling me that or uplifting me."