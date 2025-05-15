Meet Bella Hadid's cowboy boyfriend Adán Bañuelos — who she 'cannot wait' to start a family with

During a recent conversation with British Vogue, Bella, 28, first revealed how she was living in Texas, where her mother Yolanda Hadid and her stepfather are based, as she dealt with a chronic illness and "self-love issues."

She then recalled: "I'm starting to feel a little better, but just still dealing with my own stuff. Then, the next day, I meet my boyfriend," adding: "I saw him walk in and it was like a gust of fresh air."

It was at a horse show, and she further shared: "So he basically came in, walked into the exhibit hall, which is where we do all of the show stuff. I was getting a cowboy hat fitted. I just saw him and I was like that's the… I always wanted the cowboy."