Meet Bella Hadid's cowboy boyfriend Adán Bañuelos — who she 'cannot wait' to start a family with

Bella Hadid has a fairytale romance — straight out of a Western epic too!
The supermodel has been dating Mexican-American equestrian and real-life cowboy Adán Bañuelos since 2023, and fans can't get enough of them.
You may also like
Now, she's made heads turn even more after confessing that the relationship has brought having a family of her own top of mind. Learn all about Adán and his romance with Bella below.
1/4
They met in Texas
During a recent conversation with British Vogue, Bella, 28, first revealed how she was living in Texas, where her mother Yolanda Hadid and her stepfather are based, as she dealt with a chronic illness and "self-love issues."
She then recalled: "I'm starting to feel a little better, but just still dealing with my own stuff. Then, the next day, I meet my boyfriend," adding: "I saw him walk in and it was like a gust of fresh air."
It was at a horse show, and she further shared: "So he basically came in, walked into the exhibit hall, which is where we do all of the show stuff. I was getting a cowboy hat fitted. I just saw him and I was like that's the… I always wanted the cowboy."
2/4
He's a professional equestrian
Adán, 37, is the son of Ascención Bañuelos, the first Mexican-American ever inducted into the National Cutting Horse Association Hall of Fame. He has followed in his father's footsteps, and in March 2024, he won at the American Performance Horseman, making it the second year in a row he nabbed the American Performance Horseman title, winning a whopping $100,000 as a result.
Bella, giving rare insight into her boyfriend's career and accomplishments, also shared with British Vogue: "He's the youngest Mexican cowboy to ever be inducted into the Hall of Fame," and noted: "He works for his family, he works for his customers and he works to hopefully build a home and a family one day."
3/4
They've bonded over their love of horses
Bella has been an avid horseback rider since she was a kid, and found the perfect partner to support that. She has recently started participating in competitions, and in December 2024, was announced as the Horse Association's (NCHA) 2024 Limited Age Event (LAE) Rookie of the Year.
Adán gushed about the accomplishment on Instagram at the time, writing: "To say we’re proud would be an understatement. @bellahadid. First year out. Futurity Limited Am Reserve Champ. Amateur Rookie Of The Year."
4/4
She's ready for babies
"Family is on my mind," Bella also recently confessed to British Vogue, adding: "I can't wait to be a mom." She's currently a doting aunt to her sister Gigi Hadid's daughter with ex Zayn Malik, Khai, who is four.
“I think that I'm somebody for a lot of people," she went on, and explained: "But in the real intimate way of being the person that somebody can count on consistently, that will change my life for me. And I cannot wait."