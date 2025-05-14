Kevin Bacon called out by Kyra Sedgwick and daughter Sosie in glimpse inside mid-century family home

Fans can't ever get enough of Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon's cheeky family antics.

In addition to their notable roles in Footloose or The Summer I Turned Pretty, the couple has recently become known for their entertaining social media posts, from loved-up photos, to videos of them singing, participating in TikTok trends, and more.

The latest is no exception, as the The Closer alum and her daughter Sosie, 33, made fun of a particular piece of art that had the Wild Things actor's presence all over it.

© Instagram Kyra and Sosie took a dig at the artwork

Kyra took to Instagram this week and shared a hilarious photo from her Los Angeles home, posing with Sosie, both with a jokingly exasperated look on their face as they leaned on a massive, black and white portrait of Kevin.

"OY! He's everywhere…" Kyra wrote in her caption, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and rave over it.

"Are these for sale? I'm sure my husband will love it above our bed!" one jokingly suggested, as others followed suit with: "Love it and Kyra's outfit is so cute!" and: "Yes and you're lucky!!!" as well as: "If you don't want it, I'll take it."

© Instagram The actress recently shared another glimpse of her Los Feliz home

Though Kyra and Kevin, who have been married since 1988 and in addition to Sosie also share son Travis, 36, are typically based between their apartment in Manhattan's Upper West Side, and a farm in Connecticut Kevin purchased in the 1980s, the photo was taken inside their mid-century Los Angeles home.

Per Business Insider, Kyra and Kevin purchased the home, located in the popular Los Feliz neighborhood near The Greek Theatre and the Griffith Observatory, in 2011 for $2.5 million. The mid-century property, which was originally built in 1957, boasts 2,760 square feet of living space, two bedrooms, three bathrooms, a chef's kitchen, high ceilings, a gym, an office, plus a backyard featuring a pool and stunning views of the city.

© Getty Kyra and Kevin have been married since 1988

Recently speaking with Esquire, Kevin recalled how he purchased his farm in Connecticut — having never purchased a home or been to Connecticut — before Footloose, and before meeting Kyra. "She was willing to fold into all that for a while," he then shared of when the two got married and lived on the farm, adding: "We were living in Connecticut to raise our kids."

However, around the time the kids were about four and six, Kevin further recalled: "Kyra went, 'Guess what? I'm done.' It was reverse Green Acres. She was like, 'I want to go have lunch with my friends. I want to be able to go to Bergdorf's.'"

© Getty Images The couple also share son Travis

"I'm making her sound very shallow, but she's not that way at all," he noted, emphasizing: "Really, she just felt very isolated." That led to "the biggest fight of their lives," the feature stated, and Kevin admitted Kyra was right in pushing to split their time between the farm and the city more evenly.

"Once again, one hundred percent right. It was the best thing for our children. It was the best thing for our marriage. It was the best thing, even from a real-estate investment standpoint," he shared.