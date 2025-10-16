Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025 – see all the best looks

The iconic Victoria's Secret Fashion Show returned with a bang on Wednesday – and it did not disappoint. The show returned to our screens in 2024 after a lengthy hiatus and a global rebrand, with the company coming back bigger, bolder and better than ever. The night was packed with incredible performances from rapper Missy Elliot, global superstar Karol G, K-pop girl group Twice and American singer Madison Beer, and the stars were out to celebrate the lingerie brand's latest looks. Join HELLO! as we explore the best outfits from the glittering, glamorous night.

Learn more about the Victoria's Secret Angels' workout regimens below...

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: We trained like Victoria's Secret models

1/ 8 © Variety via Getty Images Gigi Hadid Gigi looked like a Barbie doll on the runway in a stunning pink ensemble, complete with a lace bralette and matching high-waisted panties. She added a bold, eye-catching floral robe that trailed behind her as she strutted her stuff.



2/ 8 © Variety via Getty Images Bella Hadid Gigi's sister Bella was a sultry siren in a red lingerie look, featuring a red satin bra and matching panties with sheer, thigh-high stockings attached to garters. A flowing robe was draped over her shoulders and added a touch of drama to the runway.



3/ 8 © Variety via Getty Images Jasmine Tookes Jasmine stole the show before it had even begun by walking the runway with her baby bump on full display. She opted for a sheer bodysuit under a woven covering featuring beads and embellishments in a golden color. It perfectly framed her bump and supported a dramatic headpiece made of golden wires.



4/ 8 © Variety via Getty Images Barbara Palvin Barbara looked ethereal in an elegant, flowing dress in a warm, golden hue. The gown featured a soft, satin texture with a delicate, beaded belt around the waist, and long, sheer sleeves that trailed behind her.



5/ 8 © Variety via Getty Images Angel Reese The WNBA icon shocked fans when she appeared during the show in a beautiful pink ensemble, looking like she was born for the runway. The floral pink lingerie set, which included garters, featured a dramatic cape adorned with flowers that showcased her athletic figure.



6/ 8 © Variety via Getty Images Alex Consani The blonde beauty wowed in a black lace lingerie set complete with sheer stockings and garters. Her robe was a metallic silver, tinsel-like material, which shimmered perfectly in the light as she walked the runway.



7/ 8 © Variety via Getty Images Alessandra Ambrosio The Brazilian supermodel looked at home on the stage in a jaw-dropping gold look, featuring a metallic two-piece lingerie set with several body chains wrapping around her torso. Her sculpted wings were a copper color and seemed to be made of individual, layered metallic feathers that curved dramatically into a heart shape.

