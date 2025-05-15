MAFS stars Eliot Donovan and Jamie Marinos break silence on engagement rumours

Eliot Donovan and Jamie Marinos took Australian Fashion Week by storm when they stepped out together just a month after Season 12 of Married At First Sight Australia wrapped its run.

Jamie, who ended the show committing to her husband Dave Hand, has now been unfollowed by the Melbourne native, despite admitting that she had fallen in love with him.

Down on one knee

© TikTok Jamie and Eliot have sparked romance rumours in recent weeks

The blonde bombshell looked incredible as she attended Fashion Week in a beige leather maxi skirt with a matching leather bralette, complete with buckles on the shoulders.

Her blonde hair was tied back in a sleek bun with pieces falling artfully to frame her face and she added a pair of chic sunglasses.

Her rumoured new beau, Eliot, looked suave in a black polo shirt and black trousers as he and Jamie addressed the speculation surrounding their romance.

© Instagram Eliot revealed that they were "taking things slow"

Jamie shared with the Daily Mail that she had gotten married to Dave at Carriageworks, where Fashion Week is held, joking that she was "hoping Eliot might propose" at the same location.

Eliot then pretended to take a knee and propose to his close friend, causing a fit of laughter for the duo before he set the record straight and revealed they were "taking things slow".

Despite showing up in each other's social media videos frequently, they shared that they were not living together and were still in the early days of dating.

Taking things slow

© Instagram Jamie shared that Eliot was an incredible support after the show

Jamie opened up about her close connection with the 35-year-old in a candid interview with Channel Nine, insisting that it was not a publicity stunt.

"I hang out heaps with Eliot. He's become a very good, very close person to my life so I'm really appreciative of Eliot," she said.

"I understand everyone wants an answer but we're in the real world now, so it's not like we're going to be official or announce something tomorrow."

© Instagram She explained that they are getting to know each other

"I'm enjoying getting to know Eliot, I'm getting to know different people, I'm just being open," the 28-year-old added. "But for me, the important thing is that it's not a publicity stunt, we just genuinely enjoy being around each other."

"We only started hanging around each other since we both left our marriages, just over a month ago. He's always been a very good friend to me, but he's been a really amazing support system."

"We have so much fun together, getting to know each other, and making TikToks are always so much fun," she concluded. Fans have already given the pair their own couple's name – Jelliot.

Tick of approval

© Instagram Carina declared that the duo "would make a good match"

Their fellow MAFS alum, Carina Mirabile, weighed in on the rumoured romance between Jamie and Eliot after seeing their connection first-hand.

"I think they’re just good mates, I think she's still, you know, going through the motions of her and Dave's relationship, and probably just needs to keep dissecting that and probably grow from that," she told Chattr.

"I think [Jamie and Eliot] suit each other," she added. "The only thing is, they're in different states, so they've got to sort that out. But I think they look absolutely incredible together. They would make a good match."