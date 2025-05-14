Jennifer Hudson and Common celebrate exciting news with glowing photo

Jennifer Hudson and Common both have exciting news to celebrate together.

Earlier this week, both the talk show host and the rapper landed a BET Awards nomination, the Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel, Inspiration Award for their song "A God (There Is)," also featuring Pete Rock.

The couple confirmed their relationship in January of last year, however they were romantically linked for several months prior to that, and have been friends for at least a decade.

© Getty Images Jennifer shared a photo with her two song collaborators

To celebrate the news, Jennifer took to Instagram and shared a photo featuring both Common and Pete, from when the two appeared on her eponymous talk show in September 2023 and performed together.

"Honored and humbled to be nominated alongside legends like @common and @realpeterock in the Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational category for 'A God (There Is),'" Jennifer, and EGOT, first wrote in her caption, adding: "So grateful to be a part of this special project, and for the recognition! Thank you, @BETawards!"

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, though first Tina Knowles, Beyoncé and Solange's mom, wrote: "Congratulations Jennifer. Well deserved."

© Getty Images Common performed on The Jennifer Hudson Show in September 2023

Others followed suit with: "So well deserved! Congrats to all!!!" and: "Congrats y'all! This song is on my 'Dear God' playlist! Get that WIN!!!" as well as: "Love this song! Hope it wins!"

Other artists nominated in the category are Yolanda Adams, Tamela Mann, Maverick City Music, Jordin Sparks, and GloRilla.

© Instagram The singer also recently celebrated Mother's Day

During his romance with Common, he has made various comments about whether he is the marriage type, and whether marriage is in the cards for him and Jennifer.

Shortly after confirming their relationship last year, the Just Wright actor, during an appearance on the Today Show, was asked whether he was the "marrying type," and confirmed: "I feel like I have grown and the work that I have done on myself has allowed me to see that I am a marrying type."

© Chris Haston/WBTV She also recently rang in her show's 500th episode

He explained: "I am the type that, I'm capable and I have the capacity, and if at some point in my life I may want to do that, I would know when the right time is," and noted: "For me, everything is divine."

"I work from that discernment that God speaks, when He speaks into your stomach and you feel it in your heart and your spirit," he further reflected, and ultimately said: "So when I would feel that, I will communicate with that person, and if she's feeling that, then why not?"