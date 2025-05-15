Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Tom Cruise climbs on top a plane – Mission: Impossible premiere best photos
Subscribe
Tom Cruise climbs on top a plane – Mission: Impossible premiere best photos
man in black suit next to plane

Tom Cruise climbs on top a plane – Mission: Impossible premiere best photos

The actor plays Ethan Hunt in the latest installment in the franchise

Rachel Avery
Homes Editor
38 minutes ago
Share this:

Tom Cruise, 62, was joined by co-stars Simon Pegg, Hannah Waddingham and Hayley Atwell at Leicester Square in London for the global premiere of Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning Part 2.

From Tom casually climbing up on a plane to the rest of the cast posing up a storm, take a look at the best snaps from the star-studded night...

man on top of plane in front of screen © AFP via Getty Images

Tom Cruise

Always keen to do a stunt, Tom climbed on top of an aeroplane as he waved at fans gathered in Leicester Square in London. However, unlike many of Tom's scenes over the years, this plane stayed firmly on the ground.  

Media Image© Dave Benett/WireImage

He then relaxed at the side of the plane, showing his usual cool, calm and collected demeanour.

woman laughing holding onto plane© AFP via Getty Images

Hannah Waddingham

Hannah Waddingham dazzled in a shimmering sequin gown with plunging neckline and it looked phenomenal in the evening light next to her platinum blonde bob. "Aren’t you bored yet?" she teased the photographers as she posed endlessly next to the plane.

man in red suit by yellow plane© Getty Images

Simon Pegg

Actor Simon Pegg looked dapper in a red and black three piece suit which featured eye-catching patterns on. He even matched his glasses, going for a red tint!

Hayley Atwell © WireImage

Hayley Atwell

Hayley Atwell wowed in a gorgeous satin pink gown with black detailing and she worked the camera in front of the black and yellow aircraft.

U.S. actor Greg Tarzan Davis, US actress Angela Bassett, US actor and producer Tom Cruise, US actor Tramell Tillman, US film director, screenwriter Christopher McQuarrie, British actor Simon Pegg, British actress Hannah Waddingham, French actress Pom Klementieff, US actor Esai Morales take a group selfie on the steps of the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' at the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France on May 14, 2025© Anadolu via Getty Images,Tom Cruise,Angela Bassett

Fun in Cannes

It's been a busy week for the stars as just 24 hours prior they were walking the red carpet in Cannes. There is reportedly a no-selfie rule on the carpet, set out by organisers, but Tom and Co took the opportunity for a swift group shot together to mark the occasion.


Stars watching the premiere

woman in yellow dress and man in ruffle shirt and black jacket © Getty Images

Sir Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster

Sir Rod Stewart and his wife Penny Lancaster enjoyed a night out to see the film. Loose Woman Penny donned an on-trend yellow dress for the event, teamed with a simple white blazer while Rod opted for a flamboyant shirt and jacket combo. 

Peter Andre and his children Junior and Princess attend the global premiere for Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning at Leicester Square© PA Images via Getty Images

Peter Andre and his children

Peter Andre was in attendance alongside his son Junior and daughter Princess. Peter's children looked beautiful for the special night out with their father and it was a day for celebrating as Princess shared the news on Instagram that she had passed her driving test.

WATCH: See the trailer for Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning Part 2

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More