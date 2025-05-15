Tom Cruise climbs on top a plane – Mission: Impossible premiere best photos

Tom Cruise, 62, was joined by co-stars Simon Pegg, Hannah Waddingham and Hayley Atwell at Leicester Square in London for the global premiere of Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning Part 2.

From Tom casually climbing up on a plane to the rest of the cast posing up a storm, take a look at the best snaps from the star-studded night...

© AFP via Getty Images Tom Cruise Always keen to do a stunt, Tom climbed on top of an aeroplane as he waved at fans gathered in Leicester Square in London. However, unlike many of Tom's scenes over the years, this plane stayed firmly on the ground.



© Dave Benett/WireImage He then relaxed at the side of the plane, showing his usual cool, calm and collected demeanour.



© AFP via Getty Images Hannah Waddingham Hannah Waddingham dazzled in a shimmering sequin gown with plunging neckline and it looked phenomenal in the evening light next to her platinum blonde bob. "Aren’t you bored yet?" she teased the photographers as she posed endlessly next to the plane.



© Getty Images Simon Pegg Actor Simon Pegg looked dapper in a red and black three piece suit which featured eye-catching patterns on. He even matched his glasses, going for a red tint!

© WireImage Hayley Atwell Hayley Atwell wowed in a gorgeous satin pink gown with black detailing and she worked the camera in front of the black and yellow aircraft.



© Anadolu via Getty Images,Tom Cruise,Angela Bassett Fun in Cannes It's been a busy week for the stars as just 24 hours prior they were walking the red carpet in Cannes. There is reportedly a no-selfie rule on the carpet, set out by organisers, but Tom and Co took the opportunity for a swift group shot together to mark the occasion.



Stars watching the premiere

© Getty Images Sir Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster Sir Rod Stewart and his wife Penny Lancaster enjoyed a night out to see the film. Loose Woman Penny donned an on-trend yellow dress for the event, teamed with a simple white blazer while Rod opted for a flamboyant shirt and jacket combo.

© PA Images via Getty Images Peter Andre and his children Peter Andre was in attendance alongside his son Junior and daughter Princess. Peter's children looked beautiful for the special night out with their father and it was a day for celebrating as Princess shared the news on Instagram that she had passed her driving test.