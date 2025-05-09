Mission Impossible star Tom Cruise's bizarre eating habits - including 15 snacks per day

Tom Cruise is famously known for his daredevil stunts and relentless energy on set, especially with the latest instalment, Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, hitting cinemas later this month. But how exactly does he stay so fit and youthful at 62?

It seems the secret lies in his unusual eating habits. According to recent reports, Tom avoids traditional meals and instead opts for 15 snacks throughout the day.

Tom Cruise's unusual snacking habit

Tom, who is currently doing the worldwide press tour for his upcoming Mission: Impossible movie, reportedly prefers this grazing style of eating because it suits his busy lifestyle. Rather than three large meals, he chooses small portions spread evenly throughout the day, prepared by his personal chef.

When dining out, Tom insists on steamed white fish and vegetables without any butter, sauce, or oil. And, of course, he always sticks to alcohol-free beverages.

According to the Daily Mail, "Tom works harder than anyone else". Their report revealed that he's often in the gym by 5:30 am, even though he's not particularly fond of lifting heavy weights.

Low-temperature cooking: the secret to Tom's youthful energy?

One surprising element of Tom's diet is his preference for foods cooked at low temperatures. This method, known for preserving nutrients and enhancing flavour, also helps to keep the food moist.

Tom believes that this approach boosts the nutritional value of his meals, helping him maintain his remarkable energy and health at 62.

No sugar, no anxiety

Tom strictly avoids sugary snacks like chocolate or crisps. Instead, he relies on fresh fruit, which he says helps him manage anxiety. Nutritionists support the theory that antioxidant-rich fruits and vegetables can reduce inflammation, benefiting overall mental and physical health.

Foods Tom regularly eats include salmon, blueberries, broccoli, spinach, tomatoes, ginger, beets, nuts, raw oats, dark chocolate, and olive oil.

These foods are known for their anti-inflammatory properties, providing him with the antioxidants he needs to stay sharp and active.

Supplements for an extra health boost

In addition to his carefully selected diet, Tom includes a variety of vitamin and mineral supplements in his daily routine. These supplements ensure he covers any nutritional gaps, allowing him to perform demanding stunts without compromising his health.

Though Tom's intense diet regime clearly works wonders for him, experts suggest that for most people, eating 15 snacks a day might not be necessary or practical.

Tom's method seems to work for him because of his demanding schedule and fitness goals. But for the average person, a more straightforward, balanced diet with fewer meals could be more manageable and just as healthy.

Preparing for Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

As Tom gears up for the release of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, fans can expect to see his dedication pay off on screen. The film, anticipated to be his final portrayal of Ethan Hunt, is set to be a box-office sensation when it premieres at the Cannes Film Festival later this month.

His dietary discipline is just one aspect of Tom’s famously meticulous preparation for his iconic action scenes. From skydives to motorcycle chases, every stunt demands exceptional physical stamina – something Tom clearly has no shortage of, thanks to his unusual diet and rigorous exercise routine.

Whatever your opinion of his snack-heavy regime, there's no denying Tom’s method works brilliantly for him. And if his upcoming Mission: Impossible release is anything like the previous films, audiences are in for another thrilling ride.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning premieres at Cannes next week and hits cinemas in the UK shortly after on May 21st.

