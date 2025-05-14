Tom Cruise and Hannah Waddingham make surprise appearance at Day 2 of Cannes Film Festival – best photos

The Cannes Film Festival is now in full swing after its opening day, which saw the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Halle Berry descend on the French Riviera.

The second day saw major stars from both sides of the pond making glamorous appearances including Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham and Mission Impossible actor Tom Cruise. According to our reporter on the ground, Tom ended up making a surprise appearance at an event where he wasn't even down on the schedule!

Check out the biggest stars and best moments below…

© WireImage Tom Cruise The Mission Impossible star stole the show at his latest film's photocall. The actor embodied Ethan Hunt in a red shirt and a cool pair of aviator shades.



© Variety via Getty Images Hannah Waddingham Starring alongside Tom in the latest entry in the hit franchise, Hannah ensured all eyes were on her in the most head-turning floral dress we've seen!



© WireImage Simon Pegg Known as Benji Dunn in the Mission Impossible franchise, Simon looked overjoyed to be in France. The actor rocked a suave white suit as he waved at fans.



© Deadline via Getty Images Gang's all here! Tom, Hannah and Simon met up with their co-stars for a photocall, and Hannah looked overjoyed to have her hand on Tom's back!



© Getty Images Robert De Niro Robert was one of the main attractions of yesterday's Cannes event, and the actor drew a big crowd at a Rendez-Vous event. Instead of his stylish tuxedo, the actor opted for a tan suit for today's event.



© WireImage Hayley Atwell Actress Hayley Atwell was gorgeous in a billowing white dress at the start of the day. During a photocall for Mission Impossible, the star wore some dazzling jewellery pieces from Pomellato.



© Variety via Getty Images Angela Bassett Angela Bassett stunned at the Mission Impossible photocall, with the star wearing a unique salmon outfit.



© GC Images Heidi Klum Although she's not promoting any films, Heidi Klum was looking so glamorous on Wednesday. The model went for an all-black outfit, a stark contrast to her pink tulle dress from the previous evening.

