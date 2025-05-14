Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Tom Cruise and Hannah Waddingham make surprise appearance at Day 2 of Cannes Film Festival – best photos
Tom Cruise and Hannah Waddingham make surprise appearance at Day 2 of Cannes Film Festival – best photos
Split image of Tom Cruise waving and Hannah Waddingham in a floral dress© Getty Images

Tom Cruise and Hannah Waddingham make surprise appearance at Day 2 of Cannes Film Festival – best photos

The Mission Impossible star's appearance hadn't been promised

Matthew Moore
Senior Evening Writer
2 minutes ago
The Cannes Film Festival is now in full swing after its opening day, which saw the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Halle Berry descend on the French Riviera.

The second day saw major stars from both sides of the pond making glamorous appearances including Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham and Mission Impossible actor Tom Cruise. According to our reporter on the ground, Tom ended up making a surprise appearance at an event where he wasn't even down on the schedule!

Check out the biggest stars and best moments below…

Tom Cruise in a maroon shirt and aviator sunglasses© WireImage

Tom Cruise

The Mission Impossible star stole the show at his latest film's photocall. The actor embodied Ethan Hunt in a red shirt and a cool pair of aviator shades.

Hannah Waddingham in a floral dress© Variety via Getty Images

Hannah Waddingham

Starring alongside Tom in the latest entry in the hit franchise, Hannah ensured all eyes were on her in the most head-turning floral dress we've seen!

Simon Pegg waving in a white suit© WireImage

Simon Pegg

Known as Benji Dunn in the Mission Impossible franchise, Simon looked overjoyed to be in France. The actor rocked a suave white suit as he waved at fans.

Greg Tarzan Davis, Angela Bassett, Hannah Waddingham and Tom Cruise standing in a line; Hannah Waddingham has her arm on Tom Cruise's back© Deadline via Getty Images

Gang's all here!

Tom, Hannah and Simon met up with their co-stars for a photocall, and Hannah looked overjoyed to have her hand on Tom's back!

Robert De Niro in a tan suit in front of a sign with his name on it© Getty Images

Robert De Niro

Robert was one of the main attractions of yesterday's Cannes event, and the actor drew a big crowd at a Rendez-Vous event. Instead of his stylish tuxedo, the actor opted for a tan suit for today's event.

Hayley Atwell in a white dress and sunglasses© WireImage

Hayley Atwell

Actress Hayley Atwell was gorgeous in a billowing white dress at the start of the day. During a photocall for Mission Impossible, the star wore some dazzling jewellery pieces from Pomellato.

Angela Basset in a salmon blazer and white dress© Variety via Getty Images

Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett stunned at the Mission Impossible photocall, with the star wearing a unique salmon outfit.

Heidi Klum in a black jumpsuit© GC Images

Heidi Klum

Although she's not promoting any films, Heidi Klum was looking so glamorous on Wednesday. The model went for an all-black outfit, a stark contrast to her pink tulle dress from the previous evening.

WATCH: Relive the 10 biggest fashion faux pas at Cannes

