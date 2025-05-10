Tom Cruise reveals real thoughts on ex Nicole Kidman in ultra-rare comments

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman were married for 11 years, but following their split, the Mission Impossible star hasn't made many comments about his former flame.

However, in a new interview with Sight and Sound Magazine, Tom revealed his true thoughts about his ex-wife revealing how he insisted she was cast alongside him in 1999's Eyes Wide Shut. "I flew out to [Kubrick's] house and I landed in his backyard," he reflected. "I read the script the day before and we spent the day talking about it. I knew all of his films."

The 62-year-old continued: "Then it was basically he and I getting to know each other. And when we were doing that, I suggested Nicole play the role [of Alice]. Because obviously she's a great actress."

© Getty Images Tom revealed he insisted Nicole be cast in Eyes Wide Shut

Both Nicole and Tom have had incredible careers with Nicole winning an Academy Award in 2003 for her role in The Hours. The actress has also won a BAFTA award and six Golden Globes, among others.

Tom is yet to win an Academy Award, having been nominated on four occasions, but he has scooped three Golden Globes.

Tom and Nicole's relationship

Prior to Nicole's casting in Eyes Wide Shut, the former couple had acted together, appearing alongside each other in Days of Thunder back in 1990.

Reflecting on their first meeting on The Jess Cagle Show, Nicole recalled: "I remember being so nervous and seeing Tom Cruise drive up in a Porsche. He got out of the car and walked through the door, and I was like, 'Ah.' My jaw dropped."

© Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images Tom and Nicole were one of Hollywood's power couples

The pair ended up marrying a year after their first meeting, however, they held a private ceremony with only family members in attendance.

Tom and Nicole adopted twice during their relationship, with daughter Isabella in 1992 and son Connor in 1995. However, in 2000, Tom filed for a divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences" and the pair officially split a year later.

Future relationships

The former couple have moved on with other people since their split. Nicole has been married to singer Keith Urban since 2006 after the pair met in 2005 at a G'Day LA event. The couple have since welcomed two daughters, Sunday Rose in 2008 and Faith Margaret in 2010.

© Getty Images Nicole has now settled down with singer Keith Urban

Following their divorce, Tom was involved with Penelope Cruz, before marrying model Katie Holmes in 2006. Their daughter, Suri, was born months before their wedding, but the couple called it quits in 2012.

More recently, the star has been linked to No Time to Die star Ana de Armas, but neither have confirmed a relationship.