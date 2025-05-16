Justin Bieber breaks silence on Sean 'Diddy' Combs abuse allegations

Justin Bieber has broken his silence after speculation arose that he was a victim of Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

The rapper, 55, is currently on trial in New York facing five felony charges, including two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, all of which he has pleaded not guilty to.

There have been growing fears among Justin's fans that he was sexually abused by Diddy during his early years in the music industry, allegations he has ignored until now.

On Thursday, Justin's spokesperson released a statement insisting that he is not among Diddy's "victims".

© Getty Images Justin has denied he was a victim of Diddy

Statement

"Although Justin is not among Sean Combs' victims, there are individuals who were genuinely harmed by him," they told TMZ.

"Shifting focus away from this reality detracts from the justice these victims rightfully deserve."

Speculation that Justin was abused by Diddy began after "disturbing" videos resurfaced on social media of the pair together when Justin was still a teenager.

© FilmMagic Justin was mentored by Diddy when he was a teenager

One video from 2009 showed the pair outside a house, standing by a car with Diddy saying: "As soon as you turn 16, I'm gonna let you rock this car."

Many claimed the clip alluded to sexual acts, as Diddy said: "He's having 48 hours with Diddy, where we hanging out and what we're doing we can't really disclose. But it's definitely a 15-year-old's dream".

He added: "I have been given custody of him. He's signed to Usher, and I had legal guardianship of Usher when he did his first album.

© Getty Images Resurfaced videos of Justin and Diddy led to speculation he was abused by the rapper

"I don't have legal guardianship of him [Justin] but for the next 48 hours he's with me and we're gonna go full crazy."

Another video taken from the rapper and Justin's 2011 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! featured Diddy saying that Justin "knows better than to be talking about things that he does with Big Brother Puff on national television".

In another resurfaced clip, a visibly uncomfortable Justin is seen being questioned by Diddy about why they haven't been spending as much time together.

© GC Images Justin has remained quiet about Diddy until now

"You ain't been calling me and hanging out the way we used to hang out," Diddy said, with Justin responding that he's "all good." These moments, once seen as playful banter, are now being looked at with a more critical eye.

It was through Usher that Justin was first introduced to Diddy. The pair formed a bond, with Diddy taking Justin under his wing and offering him a glimpse into the luxurious and fast-paced lifestyle of a music mogul.

Their connection became a part of Justin's early image as a rising star, with Diddy seen as a mentor figure who was helping guide the young talent.

© Getty Images Sean is on trial for sex trafficking and other serious crimes

On September 16, 2024, Diddy was taken into custody at a New York hotel following a grand jury indictment.

His lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, released a statement following the arrest, saying: "We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr Combs.

"Sean 'Diddy' Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man, and proven philanthropist. He is an imperfect person, but he is not a criminal."