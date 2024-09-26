Pink releases defiant statement after fans connect her with Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Sean "Diddy" Combs' arrest and subsequent trial has dominated the news cycle for over a week now, from the horrific accounts of incidents that have emerged to the celebrity connections.

Amid ties to stars like Justin Bieber and Jennifer Lopez, eagle-eyed social media users noticed that Usher, someone with a connection at a young age to the disgraced rapper, has completely wiped his Twitter/X account clean in the days after the arrest.

However, others are also drawing a link between the recent Super Bowl performer's actions and those of singer Pink, citing her bare X page consisting simply of two retweets.

© Getty Images Pink is speaking out after fans are alleging she has connections to Sean "Diddy" Combs

Social media users began speculating whether the 45-year-old pop star scrubbed her account clean for the same reason. But Pink quickly shut those claims down with a defiant statement of her own.

She took to her Instagram page, the social profile she remains most active on, and shared a screenshot of a tweet she put out on February 6, which read: "This account will self destruct in two minutes. Do it!!!!!!"

© Instagram/X The singer clarified that she had deleted all of her X posts months ago

Pink clarified that she had announced she would be wiping her X page clean nearly eight months ago, and the allegations were simply a reach. She penned: "I don't know why I became a headline this week, but I wiped my Twitter account on February 6!!!"

"There is no truth to the rumors spread this week, and while I've met people in passing, I'm not associated with any of the people mentioned," she stated.

© Getty Images Usher was also seemingly questioned over his vanished X posts

It seems like a majority of Usher's posts on X have returned to the page, however, and he addressed the change with a tweet on September 22 that read: "Account got hacked and damn y'all ran with it! See you tonight at Intuit Dome."

Back in 2016, while giving an interview on The Howard Stern Show that went viral earlier this year after Diddy's homes were raided, Usher recalled what he saw while living at one of his homes in Scarsdale when he was a teenager. Watch a moment from that conversation below…

WATCH: Usher reveals 'wild' things that happened at Sean 'Diddy' Combs' home when he lived there as a teen

According to the "Confessions" crooner, producer LA Reid had arranged for the then 14-year-old to live with the music mogul in 1993 to "see the lifestyle" before making his big splash later that year with his debut album.

When Howard asked whether there were a lot of parties and women at the house (a statement that has not aged well), Usher replied: "Not really… I got a chance to see some things… I don't know if I could indulge and even understand what I was looking at."

"It was pretty wild," he concurred. "There were some very curious things taking place, and I necessarily didn't understand it," although gushed about seeing some of the greatest in the hip-hop and R&B world stop by, like the Notorious B.I.G., Faith Evans, Mary J. Blige, Lil' Kim, and Jodeci.

© Getty Images As of now, the rapper has not been granted bail

Other A-listers like Leonardo DiCaprio and Ashton Kutcher have also long held supposed ties with the music mogul, although are reportedly distancing themselves from him now and have not commented on his arrest.