Justin Bieber shares shocking news – then deletes announcement

Justin Bieber continues to worry fans with his erratic behavior – and his latest move has sparked even more concerns.

The 31-year-old made a shocking announcement on Thursday before appearing to have a change of heart and deleting his surprising news.

© GC Images Justin surprised fans with his announcement

Drew House

Justin revealed in a blunt statement that he is no longer involved with his fashion brand, Drew House, which he launched in 2019 alongside former stylist Ryan Good.

"I Justin Bieber am no longer involved in this brand," he wrote atop a screenshot of the fashion house's Instagram account.

"Drew House doesn't represent me or my family or life," he continued. "If your [sic] rocking with me the human Justin Bieber don't waste ur money on Drew House."

According to Page Six, Justin went a step further to cement his cut ties with the brand on Friday.

© Instagram Justin has cut ties with Drew House

He reportedly shared an AI-animated video of himself entering a house filled with several Drew House items before lighting a match and exiting the burning building to join his wife Hailey Bieber and their baby son Jack Blues out front.

Justin's cutthroat announcement comes after he was caught on video sharing an unfriendly exchange with paparazzi outside a coffee shop in Palm Springs ahead of Coachella with Hailey this weekend.

In a video obtained by TMZ, Justin appeared to be in no mood to exchange pleasantries with the waiting paparazzi.

When one said to him, "Good morning," Justin replied: "No! Not good morning! You already know. Why are you here?"

© Getty Images Justin warned fans not to "waste" their money on Drew House

Making his way over to the waiting paps, Justin lambasted them for just wanting "money". "Money, money, money, money, money," he went on, gesturing with his fingers.

"Get outta here, bro. Money, that's all you want. You don't care about human beings," he shouted while covering a pedestrian's phone to stop him from recording.

© Getty Images Justin has sparked concerns for his health and wellbeing

Continuing his rant as he moved closer to the paparazzi, Justin continued: "That's all you care about, guys, is money. You don't care about people. Only money. You don't care about human beings."

Justin's health

Justin has been plagued by rumors surrounding his health and wellbeing. Last month, he shared a deeply personal and cryptic message about struggling with emotions, likening his feelings to drowning and feeling unsafe.

© Getty Images Justin has been struggling with his emotions

"I was always told when I was a kid not to hate," Justin wrote. "But it made me feel like I wasn't allowed to have it and so I didn't tell anyone I've had it. Which made me feel like I was drowning, unsafe to acknowledge it."

He continued: "I think we can only let hate go by first acknowledging it's there. How couldn't we feel hate from all of the hurt we've experienced?"

His emotional post came just days after he opened up about feelings of self-doubt and imposter syndrome. In another Instagram message, he confessed to feeling like a "fraud" despite his massive success.

© Getty Images Justin confessed he feels like a "fraud"

"People told me my whole life, 'Wow, Justin, you deserve that.' And I personally have always felt unworthy, like I was a fraud," he admitted.

"Like when people told me I deserve something, it made me feel sneaky. Like, damn, if they only knew my thoughts. How judgmental I am, how selfish I really am… they wouldn't be saying this."