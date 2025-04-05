Hailey Bieber reveals she's holding off for a year before making 'big' decision

Hailey Bieber is giving herself "at least a year" before she makes a "big decision" about her appearance.

The Rhode founder, 28, shared some sound advice with a new mom on TikTok, who admitted she was inspired to cut her hair short like Hailey's after giving birth.

© Getty Images Hailey gave a fellow mom some advice

"Hailey Bieber makes me want to cut my hair," TikToker Melody Miles said while feeding her infant a bottle of milk. "But I just know that if I cut it, it will not look like how she looks with short hair. I will look awful."

Hailey – who welcomed her son, Jack Blues, with her husband, Justin Bieber, in August 2024, advised Melody to wait before going for the chop.

She replied in the comment section: "You would look stunning, but let's hold hands and agree to not make any big hair decisions post partum!"

Revealing she too isn't making any drastic changes after giving birth, Hailey added: "Personally giving myself at least a year!"

© Getty Images Hailey advised not to make any hair changes post-partum

Justin shared the first glimpse of baby Jack on August 23, posting a sweet close-up shot of his foot being held by Hailey's immaculately manicured fingers, alongside the caption: "WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER."

Baby name meaning

Jack and Hailey opted for a surprisingly normal name for their son that carries sentimental meaning.

© Instagram Hailey and Justin welcomed Jack in August 2024

The couple named their newborn after the "Peaches" singer's father, Jeremey Bieber, whose middle name is Jack.

It also appears that Justin has stuck with family tradition by giving his son the initials 'JB', like himself, his dad, and two of his half-siblings on his father's side.

© Instagram Hailey and Justin kept his family tradition by giving their son the initials 'JB'

Justin’s half-sister is Jazmyn Bieber, while his half-brother is Jaxon Bieber. They were born during Jeremy's relationship with his ex, Erin Wagner.

Justin also has a younger half-sister, Bay, whom his dad shares with his wife Chelsey, and a stepsister, Ally, Chelsey's daughter from a previous relationship.

Marriage trouble

© Getty Images Hailey and Justin's marriage is going strong

Hailey's advice comes shortly after she shut down rumors of a rift between her and Justin after fans noticed a major social media slip-up.

The mother of one had seemingly unfollowed Justin on Instagram after the "Baby" singer deactivated his account for a few minutes, with fans pointing toward his recent erratic behavior as an explanation.

Hailey went to social media platform TikTok to clear the air, writing: "It's a glitch. Didn't unfollow him. Hope this helps!"

© Getty Images Justin and Hailey married in 2018

Justin responded with his own post, sharing a collage of his wife with her middle finger up in a clapback to those who believed their relationship was on the rocks.

This is not the first time that rumors have spread about their relationship; Justin appeared to unfollow Hailey in January, although this was quickly rectified with a simple message from the Canadian star.

"Someone went on my account and unfollowed my wife," he wrote via his Instagram Story in January. "[Expletive] is getting suss out here."

Justin and Hailey got engaged in July 2018 and wed just three months later in a private New York ceremony before hosting a lavish, star-studded wedding in September 2019.