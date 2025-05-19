Gwyneth Paltrow speaks out on unlikely friendship with Meghan Markle

Gwyneth Paltrow is setting the record straight on her connection with the Duchess of Sussex, and has hinted at a possible onscreen moment that fans would love to see.

In an exclusive chat with PEOPLE at the Mindvalley Manifesting Summit in Los Angeles, the Oscar-winning actress opened up about her unexpected friendship with Meghan as she gently addressed the swirling rumours of drama between the two women.

While the pair haven't yet spent much time together in person, Gwyneth, 52, confirmed that there's already have a bond. "We have a text friendship so far. I've been travelling quite a bit," she shared.

© Getty Gwyneth Paltrow has opened up about Meghan Markle

Addressing speculation that the duo may have had tensions in the past, Gwyneth didn't hold back. "I don't like that, when people try to pit women against each other," she added. "It's just not the narrative we need."

The Goop founder even hinted that she might be open to stepping into Meghan's world on-screen.

© Getty Images The Duchess of Sussex resides in Montecito

When asked if she'd consider appearing in season two of Meghan's Netflix lifestyle series With Love, Meghan, Gwyneth replied: "Sure! Why not? You never know."

Gwyneth and Meghan's connection

Earlier this year, Gwyneth sparked rumours of a feud between the two with an Instagram video that saw the actress making breakfast in her home, wearing pyjamas and a makeup-free face.

© Instagram Gwyn addressed the feud rumours with an Instagram video

She used the song, This Will Be (An Everlasting Love) by Natalie Cole in her video, which fans connected to the Netflix series, which prompted fans to speculate was a potential dig from Gwyneth to Meghan.

The pair squashed feud rumours with their social media video days later during an Instagram Q&A session. One follower took their chance, questioning Gwyneth about whether she was "comprehending the Meghan Markle beef that social media says you two have?"

She decided to address the feud once and for all in the moment, exclaiming, "I genuinely do not understand this at all whatsoever."

Dressed in a casual outfit as she stood in her kitchen, Gwyneth then panned to the Duchess herself sitting next to her and looking right at home.

The wellness mogul had previously shared how she felt about Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, who live in her neighbourhood. "I don't know Meghan and Harry," Gwyneth told Vanity Fair. "I mean, I've met Meghan, who seems really lovely, but I don't know her at all. Maybe I'll try to get through their security detail and bring them a pie."

© Instagram Meghan playfully shrugged when asked about the rumours

While she admitted that she had not watched Meghan's show, Gwyneth emphasised that there was no bad blood.

"When there's noise about certain women in the culture, I do have, always, a strong instinct to stand up for them," she explained. "I was raised to see other women as friends, not foes. I think there's always more than enough to go around. Everybody deserves an attempt at everything that they want to try."

Who is set to appear in With Love, Meghan

The Duchess of Sussex is gearing up to unveil the second instalment of her lifestyle series this autumn. According to a new report from the Daily Mail’s Alison Boshoff, the former actress has enlisted none other than Chrissy Teigen to appear in the upcoming series.

The model, cookbook author and TV personality is said to be the standout guest of the new episodes, which were quietly filmed back-to-back with the first series in spring 2024.

© JAKE ROSENBERG/NETFLIX The second series of With Love, Meghan will be released later this year

The first series featured actress Mindy Kaling as its biggest celebrity name, while other appearances came from Meghan's longtime friend and make-up artist Daniel Martin and her Suits co-star Abigail Spencer.

Everything you need to know about series two

Back in March, it was confirmed that the second season is due to air this autumn, with director Michael Steed returning to the project. Further details about the show's return have yet to be revealed, but it has been confirmed that the series has already been filmed.

© JAKE ROSENBERG/NETFLIX Prince Harry and Meghan have a major deal with Netflix

In a post on Instagram, Meghan posted a video of herself dancing and wearing a cap which says 'lettuce romaine calm'. She captioned the post: "Lettuce romaine calm… or not(!) because I'm thrilled to share that Season 2 of 'With Love, Meghan' is coming!"

With Love, Meghan followed the Duchess of Sussex and her celebrity friends as they took part in various activities, from cooking to beekeeping to hosting events.

The series features eight 30-minute episodes, with Meghan's husband, Prince Harry, making a cameo in the final episode.