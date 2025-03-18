Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Gwyneth Paltrow dishes on encounter with 'lovely' Meghan Markle as she weighs in on Duchess' new venture
Split image of Gwyneth Paltrow and Meghan Markle© Getty

The Goop founder addressed the Duchess' re-entry into the lifestyle space and her new show With Love, Meghan

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
26 minutes ago
Gwyneth Paltrow is happy to share both a neighborhood and an industry with Meghan Markle.

This month, the former royal re-entered the lifestyle space — seven years after shuttering her popular blog The Tig ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry — launching her new Netflix cooking show With Love, Meghan, which has already been renewed for a second season.

The Goop founder has of course, for better or worse, become synonymous with the lifestyle industry thanks to her famed wellness empire, and has now weighed in on both the Duchess' venture into the space, as well as sharing their neighborhood of Montecito, California.

Speaking with Vanity Fair for a cover story, Gwyneth first stated: "I don't know Meghan and Harry."

She did note she has "met Meghan," who "seems really lovely," however emphasized: "But I don't know her at all."

"Maybe I'll try to get through their security detail and bring them a pie," she joked. Since leaving England, Meghan and Harry, who share kids Archie and Lillibet, have lived in Montecito, while Gwyneth recently moved full time to the celebrity enclave after selling her Brentwood home following her kids Apple and Moses' move to their respective colleges.

meghan markle prince archie princess lilibet montecito home© Instagram
Meghan has lived in Montecito since 2020

And though she hasn't kept up with Meghan's new venture, which now includes a podcast on women founders, having long been the butt of many jokes — and snides — for her own role in the industry, her first instinct is to be supportive.

Gwyneth maintained that when "there's noise about certain women in the culture, I do have, always, a strong instinct to stand up for them."

Gwyneth Paltrow attends the goop lab Special Screening in Los Angeles, California on January 21, 2020© Getty Images
Gwyneth launched Goop in 2008

She went on to recall the chilly reaction she received from fellow lifestyle guru Martha Stewart back in 2014, who derided her as just a "movie star" when asked about Goop, and said at the time: "If she were confident in her acting, she wouldn't be trying to be Martha Stewart." The Oscar winner was simply honored that Martha considered her competition in any capacity.

Gwyneth, Apple and Moses on holiday© Instagram
The Goop founder with her two kids

"I was raised to see other women as friends, not foes," Gwyneth maintained, adding: "I think there's always more than enough to go around. Everybody deserves an attempt at everything that they want to try."

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in episode 106 of With Love, Meghan flower arranging© COURTESY OF NETFLIX
The Duchess hosts a slew of celebrities on her new lifestyle show

For that attitude she thanked her mother, fellow actress Blythe Danner. She recalled a moment when she was 19, when she was lamenting over losing a role to another young actress, and her mother cut her off, insisting: "Another woman is never your competition," and noting: "What is right for you will find you."

Of the support she has both given and received from other famous women, Gwyneth lastly recalled: "Then you have someone like Oprah that's like, 'Of course I'll be your first podcast guest,'" and emphasized: "That's how I try to be with other women."

