Gwyneth Paltrow dishes on encounter with 'lovely' Meghan Markle as she weighs in on Duchess' new venture

Gwyneth Paltrow is happy to share both a neighborhood and an industry with Meghan Markle.

This month, the former royal re-entered the lifestyle space — seven years after shuttering her popular blog The Tig ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry — launching her new Netflix cooking show With Love, Meghan, which has already been renewed for a second season.

The Goop founder has of course, for better or worse, become synonymous with the lifestyle industry thanks to her famed wellness empire, and has now weighed in on both the Duchess' venture into the space, as well as sharing their neighborhood of Montecito, California.

Speaking with Vanity Fair for a cover story, Gwyneth first stated: "I don't know Meghan and Harry."

She did note she has "met Meghan," who "seems really lovely," however emphasized: "But I don't know her at all."

"Maybe I'll try to get through their security detail and bring them a pie," she joked. Since leaving England, Meghan and Harry, who share kids Archie and Lillibet, have lived in Montecito, while Gwyneth recently moved full time to the celebrity enclave after selling her Brentwood home following her kids Apple and Moses' move to their respective colleges.

And though she hasn't kept up with Meghan's new venture, which now includes a podcast on women founders, having long been the butt of many jokes — and snides — for her own role in the industry, her first instinct is to be supportive.

Gwyneth maintained that when "there's noise about certain women in the culture, I do have, always, a strong instinct to stand up for them."

She went on to recall the chilly reaction she received from fellow lifestyle guru Martha Stewart back in 2014, who derided her as just a "movie star" when asked about Goop, and said at the time: "If she were confident in her acting, she wouldn't be trying to be Martha Stewart." The Oscar winner was simply honored that Martha considered her competition in any capacity.

"I was raised to see other women as friends, not foes," Gwyneth maintained, adding: "I think there's always more than enough to go around. Everybody deserves an attempt at everything that they want to try."

For that attitude she thanked her mother, fellow actress Blythe Danner. She recalled a moment when she was 19, when she was lamenting over losing a role to another young actress, and her mother cut her off, insisting: "Another woman is never your competition," and noting: "What is right for you will find you."

Of the support she has both given and received from other famous women, Gwyneth lastly recalled: "Then you have someone like Oprah that's like, 'Of course I'll be your first podcast guest,'" and emphasized: "That's how I try to be with other women."