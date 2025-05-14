Gwyneth Paltrow daughter Apple turns 21: Her transformation from student to model

Apple also opened up about navigating fame from a young age and how she's just trying to "do what feels right". "It's interesting because I grew up with that uneven balance of getting out of the airport with my mom and being bombarded with cameras, and then just being a normal kid," she shared.

"I remember I read Discipline and Punish [by Michel Foucault], which is a great book, but talking about the surveillance state—I feel like I've grown up with that, which is really scary and makes me very anxious about making mistakes."

She continued: "So I was really discouraged from doing anything in the public eye. Also, I was like, 'I don't think we need another celebrity child in the world.' I just try to do what feels right and block out anything regarding me in the news to the best of my ability. And I'm getting a lot better at being like, '[expletive] it.' I'm not going to be scared. I just want to do what seems fun and figure my life out."