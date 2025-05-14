Gwyneth Paltrow daughter Apple turns 21: Her transformation from student to model

At just 21, Apple Martin is already making her mark on the industry. Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter has graced the pages of high profile magazines, made her fashion week debut in Paris during the Chanel haute couture show in 2023, and attended the annual Le Bal des Débutantes in an unforgettable bubblegum blue gown.
As she ushers in her milestone birthday alongside her Oscar-winning actress mom and chart-topping father, HELLO! takes a closer look at Apple's transformation from a college student to a fashion front row star.
Apple Martin
Apple Blythe Alison Martin was born in May 2004 and is the first child of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin. The former couple tied the knot in 2003 and welcomed their son Moses in 2006.
College
During a chat with Interview Magazine, Apple revealed that she's currently staying in a "fun little apartment" in Nashville where the "vibes are great" and which allows her to "get out of bed and walk to class when it's pretty outside."
Fashion mogul
Apple made her debut at the Chanel haute couture show at Paris Fashion Week in 2023. During an interview on Today with Hoda and Jenna last year, Gwyneth revealed that her daughter frequently scours through her closet in search of some '90s vintage pieces. She said: “She loves to go into the archive and try things on, and it’s really fun."
Gwyneth's daughter has also admitted to stealing her mom's iconic archival pieces. "I’ll sneak into her closet and steal little things. My absolute favorite stuff is her old Calvin Klein from the ’90s. I have a lot of it and it’s the best thing in the world," she said.
"Going into her archive closet is just heaven on earth."
Le Bal des Débutantes
The Coldplay frontman's daughter stepped into the spotlight in a custom Valentino gown for the Le Bal des Débutantes in Paris. The strapless blue garment featured six dégradé tiers of silk plissé chiffon and a cinched waist fastened with a black silk bow. The glamorous look was styled with a pair of strappy Valentino Garavani heels.
Editorial
Apple made her editorial debut when she graced the pages of Interview Magazine back in April. Draped in Chanel, Burberry, and Thom Browne, Apple proved she is destined for high-fashion.
One of the snaps showed the model lounging on a velvet blue sofa dressed in a frilly pink camisole set from Chloé. Apple showed off her pristine French manicure as she hugged the end of the sofa while gazing into the camera with a fierce pose.
In the interview, Apple discussed how she is still learning what her own sense of fashion style is. "I feel like my style hasn’t been fully actualized yet, but I’m slowly getting more into it. Day to day, I’m wearing Doc Martens – my red Oxfords, jeans, a white t-shirt, and a jacket— but then I have my fun and fabulous stuff. Honestly, the Interview shoot made me be like, oh my god, I need to start having more fun and not be scared," she shared.
Public eye
Apple also opened up about navigating fame from a young age and how she's just trying to "do what feels right". "It's interesting because I grew up with that uneven balance of getting out of the airport with my mom and being bombarded with cameras, and then just being a normal kid," she shared.
"I remember I read Discipline and Punish [by Michel Foucault], which is a great book, but talking about the surveillance state—I feel like I've grown up with that, which is really scary and makes me very anxious about making mistakes."
She continued: "So I was really discouraged from doing anything in the public eye. Also, I was like, 'I don't think we need another celebrity child in the world.' I just try to do what feels right and block out anything regarding me in the news to the best of my ability. And I'm getting a lot better at being like, '[expletive] it.' I'm not going to be scared. I just want to do what seems fun and figure my life out."