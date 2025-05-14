Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Gwyneth Paltrow daughter Apple turns 21: Her transformation from student to model
Subscribe
Gwyneth Paltrow daughter Apple turns 21: Her transformation from student to model
Digital Cover celebrities© BACKGRID

Gwyneth Paltrow daughter Apple turns 21: Her transformation from student to model

The Goop founder welcomed her daughter in 2004

Maria Sarabi
Junior Writer
9 minutes ago
Share this:

At just 21, Apple Martin is already making her mark on the industry. Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter has graced the pages of high profile magazines, made her fashion week debut in Paris during the Chanel haute couture show in 2023, and attended the annual Le Bal des Débutantes in an unforgettable bubblegum blue gown.

As she ushers in her milestone birthday alongside her Oscar-winning actress mom and  chart-topping father, HELLO! takes a closer look at Apple's transformation from a college student to a fashion front row star. 

View post on Instagram
 
Still from a video shared by Gwyneth Paltrow on Instagram summer 2024 in which she is with her daughter Apple and son Moses© Instagram

Apple Martin

Apple Blythe Alison Martin was born in May 2004 and is the first child of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin. The former couple tied the knot in 2003 and welcomed their son Moses in 2006.

Apple Martin was joined by Carisa Janes, Eiza GonzÃ¡lez, and Amelia Gray Hamlin© BACKGRID

College

During a chat with Interview Magazine, Apple revealed that she's currently staying in a "fun little apartment" in Nashville where the "vibes are great" and which allows her to "get out of bed and walk to class when it's pretty outside."

Apple Martin attends the Chanel Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2023 in Paris, France© Getty

Fashion mogul

Apple made her debut at the Chanel haute couture show at Paris Fashion Week in 2023. During an interview on Today with Hoda and Jenna last year, Gwyneth revealed that her daughter frequently scours through her closet in search of some '90s vintage pieces. She said: “She loves to go into the archive and try things on, and it’s really fun."

Gwyneth's daughter has also admitted to stealing her mom's iconic archival pieces. "I’ll sneak into her closet and steal little things. My absolute favorite stuff is her old Calvin Klein from the ’90s. I have a lot of it and it’s the best thing in the world," she said.

"Going into her archive closet is just heaven on earth."

Apple Martin dress designed by Valentino for Bal des Debutantes© Le Bal / Borde / Moreau / Bestimage

Le Bal des Débutantes

The Coldplay frontman's daughter stepped into the spotlight in a custom Valentino gown for the Le Bal des Débutantes in Paris. The strapless blue garment featured six dégradé tiers of silk plissé chiffon and a cinched waist fastened with a black silk bow. The glamorous look was styled with a pair of  strappy Valentino Garavani heels.

Apple looked sensational in the lace number© BACKGRID

Editorial

Apple made her editorial debut when she graced the pages of Interview Magazine back in April. Draped in Chanel, Burberry, and Thom Browne, Apple proved she is destined for high-fashion. 

One of the snaps showed the model lounging on a velvet blue sofa dressed in a frilly pink camisole set from Chloé. Apple showed off her pristine French manicure as she hugged the end of the sofa while gazing into the camera with a fierce pose. 

In the interview, Apple discussed how she is still learning what her own sense of fashion style is. "I feel like my style hasn’t been fully actualized yet, but I’m slowly getting more into it. Day to day, I’m wearing Doc Martens – my red Oxfords, jeans, a white t-shirt, and a jacket— but then I have my fun and fabulous stuff. Honestly, the Interview shoot made me be like, oh my god, I need to start having more fun and not be scared," she shared.

Chris Martin and his daughter Apple Martin cozy up for a sun-soaked selfie, shared on Instagram© Instagram

Public eye

Apple also opened up about navigating fame from a young age and how she's just trying to "do what feels right". "It's interesting because I grew up with that uneven balance of getting out of the airport with my mom and being bombarded with cameras, and then just being a normal kid," she shared.

"I remember I read Discipline and Punish [by Michel Foucault], which is a great book, but talking about the surveillance state—I feel like I've grown up with that, which is really scary and makes me very anxious about making mistakes."

She continued: "So I was really discouraged from doing anything in the public eye. Also, I was like, 'I don't think we need another celebrity child in the world.' I just try to do what feels right and block out anything regarding me in the news to the best of my ability. And I'm getting a lot better at being like, '[expletive] it.' I'm not going to be scared. I just want to do what seems fun and figure my life out."

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More