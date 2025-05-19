Turning 40 made me spiral – but it was a waste of my energy

Grab a crisp, cold Diet Coke and settle down to relax for a few moments, I have so much to catch you up on.

Last time we spoke, I'd just tied the knot and shared the news exclusively with HELLO!. We had a small, local church ceremony with plans for a bigger, London reception in May. The 'little wedding' was beautiful and for a few days after, I felt like I was floating in a blissful bubble of confetti and tulle, with cards and flowers scattered all over our house.

I'd like to say we've floated around in this nature for the past few months, but of course, the show must go on, and with two daughters to care for, a book to finish and social platforms to overshare on, things have been busy busy – plus I celebrated a milestone birthday…

The fourth chapter

Last month, I turned 40.

For a few years, I had quietly dreaded turning 40. Externally, I say how it's a privilege to age and how I'm not worried at all, but internally I did have some concerns. Was my life going to drastically change? Would people consider me 'old'? Is 'old' bad? In such a beauty-focused world, would my social media work dry up? I don't think I'm alone in overthinking the milestones and I found myself in quite a spiral.

Louise has had a busy few months

Turns out, it was a silly, unfounded, pointless, waste of energy spiral because so far, my forties have been fantastic.

That said, I'm deferring any big celebrations until next year because this year is all about the nuptials, but we did mark the day. I must be unsteady on my feet in my new decade because I tripped and fell into Aspinal of London and walked out with a pretty new handbag. Happy 40th birthday to me!

I wasn't the only birthday in the family, though. Darcy turned 14 and I topped up my Botox!

Darcy recently turned 14

I can't quite believe time has flown so fast. I know I'm biased, but I have to say she is turning into the most beautiful young lady. Ballet and theatre are still big passions and she has performances for both around the corner. I'm enjoying the evolution of motherhood and womanhood with her. Whilst I'll always be her mother first, the friendship we have just gets better and better with each passing year. Mums of younger children – please don't fear the teen years, I promise they're not as bad as you think they'll be.

I say that, but my wild child, Pearlie, is only seven, so perhaps come back to me in a few years and see how I'm faring...

Louise's daughter Pearl has a jampacked schedule

New experiences

Embracing her outdoorsy side, Pearl has spent more and more time at the stables, horse riding. This is a brand new world to me, never having had any equine experiences as a child, so I'm learning alongside her, once even trotting beside her when they needed a helper on the lead rein.

It's been so lovely exploring this with her. We've bought hat silks, signed up for pony subscriptions and even enjoyed Ascot Family Day together.

Louise and Pearl enjoyed Ascot View post on Instagram

Between ballet and riding, I am beyond pleased (though perhaps not as pleased as my long-suffering editor!) to say I have finally finished my book. This is my seventh, but my debut children's book, so I'm really looking forward to hearing what readers will think.

I've promised Pearl and her friends an early copy - it's aimed at children eight to 12 years old, and I know they'll give me brutally honest feedback, whether I ask for it or not.

Professional pride

As well as completing the book, I had a huge professional pride moment working with Nivea - a brand I've used and loved since childhood.

It's such a pinch-me moment to share that I am the face of Nivea's I AM Thiamadol Campaign. The new product focuses on reducing the appearance of stretch marks and blemishes, created to give people confidence to live their very best lives.

Louise went on a shoot with Nivea

We had a full day of interviews with the most fabulous team and as a total bonus, I was able to bring Darcy with me. She loved the hustle and bustle of a vibrant working set and the Nivea crew were so welcoming to her. Core memories made, that's for sure.

Darcy joined Louise on set

A short while later, the campaign debuted on a billboard on Tottenham Court Road. Don't mind me being 40 and FABULOUS! If you see any Nivea 'Luminous 360' products in the shops, think of me!

You'd think that was it for the glamour but it's quite the season and I have even more to tell you about - the BAFTAs! Sponsored by P&O Cruises, who at this point are like family to me, I donned my most sequinned dress and swirled down that Southbank red carpet like someone who wasn't secretly hoping her chub rub shorts didn't roll up.

An emotional rollercoaster

Now, of course this is the pinnacle of glitz and luxury, but as ever, I was on a rollercoaster of emotions. I never usually share the emotional side of big events, but for the first time, I decided to document it on TikTok and the response has blown me away.

I think I'll allow myself to be a lot more open in the future. Over the years, I've noticed online audiences becoming more and more supportive of mental health matters and it's so warming to see - perhaps the generations to come have a bright future ahead.

The big wedding

As I write this, I'm looking at a to-do list that includes writing my wedding vows.

The 'Big Wedding' is mere days away and as ever, I'm not fully sorted yet! We'll be doing our own vows as the last ones were the traditional church set, and we have a few fun surprises up our sleeves for the guests.

If you stick around, I'll be sharing all the bridal details right here with HELLO! in not too much time at all...

Until then, I need to find my Cricut machine because in an overambitious crafty moment, I committed to transferring 80+ gold foiled names onto silk ribbons – pray for me!

If you'd like to follow me on my social media, I can always be found at @LouisePentland.