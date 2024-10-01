Louise Pentland exclusive: Why I'm having two weddings

Here comes the bride! Or at least, here comes a very bridal column because I've made progress on the wedding planning and I can't wait to share the details with you.

I've actually been saving something for this column. As much as I've wanted to spill the beans on social media, it feels quite special to share it here.

You might have noticed I've been a bit vague about when I'm getting married. I've said, 'next year' and, '2025' a lot but never really more than that, and that's because we're having two weddings. Let me explain…

Louise and Liam are making wedding planning progress

Why I'm having two weddings

When Liam proposed back in 2020 in the most magical place on earth, DisneyWorld (yes we're those people and proud, haha!), I was torn about what to do wedding-wise.

There were so many different things we wanted, so many things I was worried about, so many people I felt I ought to please, that it all got a bit much.

The overwhelm was strong and I felt completely unable in every regard. We put the whole thing on pause for years. Until one day last summer, we cracked it. We'd have two weddings.

Louise Pentland has overcome her wedding worries

We decided we would have a small, simple local church service on one day and a big, ritzy, glitzy reception on another day, in London. The very best of both worlds.

Wedding one: The church wedding

The church wedding will be extremely low key and very personal. We want to focus on the vows, on what a marriage really means and do that with our nearest and dearest in the pews and then back to ours for cake, Champagne and a kitchen disco.

We're doing this in February and hoping for frost or snow for that winter wonderland vibe. If it's just dull and rainy, that's fine, we'll call it cosy chic and fill the church with candles

Wedding two: the hotel reception

The hotel reception will hopefully be beautiful and is in May - a summer wedding! For the longest time, I felt like I didn't deserve anything big or that I was too old, too divorced etc but I've overcome this mindset and I can't wait to celebrate the love of my life and tie together our family with all our favourite people.

The bridesmaid decision

For four years I said I wouldn't have any bridesmaids except my daughters because the person I had as a bridesmaid for my first wedding isn't a big part of my life anymore and I'd felt keen to avoid sadness this time.

However, now isn't then. I was 21 when I planned my first wedding and I'm 39 now. That's a lot of life, learning and growing. I'm so blessed to have so many good women in my life, some of whom have been here for decades.

I asked my dear friend Marie from America, two university friends Faye and Toni, as well as my friend from when Darcy was a newborn, Clare. These women have stuck by me through thick and thin, for years and years and I feel fairly hopeful they'll be here in years to come too. Note to self, don't become a Bridezilla and scare them off!

Bridesmaid proposals

I popped the question to each of my bridesmaids in different locations; Marie in Seattle, Toni on a cruise, Faye at afternoon tea and Clare just before we went to the bridal boutique for dresses. I gave them each a little scratch card that popped the question and then as a thank you, a personalised bottle of Jo Malone in the scent I plan to wear on our wedding days. Thankfully all of them said yes!

Louise proposed to all of her bridesmaids in September

Wedding dress shopping

If you follow me on social media, you might have seen the internal dilemma I was having over wedding dresses.

My self-confidence was initially a bit low but with the help of my lovely bridesmaid Clare, I've found the one…or should I say, the two?

Louise Pentland has been getting into the wedding mood

Can I give you some advice? This applies to anyone who's trying on/buying a nice outfit for a special event.

Treat yourself like you’d treat your best friend. Would you tell your best friend her arms were too fat or the dress was too nice for her? Definitely not. Perhaps you'd steer her towards a flattering fit or colours that suited, but you wouldn't put her down or make her feel disgusting, would you?

Louise has chosen two wedding dresses

Don't do it to yourself. It can be so hard to quiet the negative voice in your head, but once you do, you can really enjoy everything.

My other practical tips would be to make sure you're not hungry, wear big beige knickers and a strapless bra (although many dresses don't need a bra at all) and do your hair and makeup as nicely as you can to reflect the vibe you'll have on the day. Plus, take loads of pictures, even of the dresses you aren't going for. The memories will be lovely.

Louise Pentland found herself enjoying wedding dress shopping

The wedding colour scheme

There's one more thing we've decided on that I'll leave you guessing about until next time and that's the colour theme. I think if you know me well you're going to want to say pink but you may well be surprised…

I promise to share all with you next month and probably, dare I say it, a little bit of Christmas prep chat as well, how are we there already?

I'm always available on the social platforms @LouisePentland but until next month, thank you for reading and have a brilliant October.