Exclusive: Peppa Pig's 'miracle' baby sister revealed in first look photos - including cute nursery 

The new arrival of a baby in Peppa Pig's household is a huge cause for celebration. When Mummy Pig and Daddy Pig 'announced' they were adding another piglet to their cartoon family earlier this year, fans around the world rushed to send their congratulations.

The little piglet sister to Peppa, four, and George, two, was finally revealed to the world earlier this morning – and HELLO! has an exclusive 'interview' with the proud parents about little baby Evie.

The entire family has also taken part in a one-of-a-kind traditional HELLO! photoshoot to formally introduce their new daughter to the world, including giving us a first look at the new family of five and a glimpse inside Evie's nursery.

Here, Mummy Pig and Daddy Pig talk about how Peppa and George have settled into their new roles as big brother and sister, how the birth went and which parent Evie is already taking after...

© Peppa Pig HELLO! has an exclusive 'interview' with Mummy and Daddy Pig about little baby Evie

How are you settling in with the new baby?

Mummy Pig: We're getting there. It's been a very busy few days, as you can imagine. So much going on – so many visitors, so much to sort out, and a whole third child to contend with. Oink!

Daddy Pig: But, as with all these things, it's all worth it. We're home and settled and happy - I can't wait to see what life has in store for us as a family of five!

© Peppa Pig The entire family has also taken part in a one-of-a-kind traditional HELLO! photoshoot to formally introduce their new daughter to the world

How was the birth? Did everything go to plan?

Mummy Pig: We were all ready and prepared for days before. Daddy Pig kept repacking the overnight bag, checking routes to the hospital running drills on how quickly we could get there.

Daddy Pig: Gotta be prepared, you know... You can't always trust a satnav in an emergency.

Mummy Pig: But we were very lucky – everything went smoothly and in eight, um, "short" hours of labour Evie was here.

© Peppa Pig 'They love her to pieces and are both so gentle and protective of her,' Mummy Pig says of Peppa and brother George's bond with their new sister

Daddy Pig: You were amazing. I'm so proud! [Sob] Oh, that's me off again.

Has Evie developed any personality or characteristics yet?

Daddy Pig: The moment she met Peppa and George, she was giggling away. She is fascinated by everything they do – and they're more than happy to indulge her. Oink!

© Peppa Pig We also got a glimpse inside baby Evie's nursery

Mummy Pig: And any time music is playing, she simply cannot help but do the most adorable piggy wiggle. She must be a musician at heart.

How did you choose her name?

Mummy Pig: It was a process. We had some names in mind but we knew we’d find the right one when we saw her for the first time. Peppa had a lot of suggestions… She was basically just naming things around the room. But in the end, we found a picture of my great aunt Evie and it just seemed to fit.

© Peppa Pig Peppa had a lot of suggestions for baby Evie's name - none of them good

What do George and Peppa think of her? Have they bonded with her too?

Mummy Pig: They love her to pieces and are both so gentle and protective of her and so eager to help her learn and play.

Daddy Pig: We've had the odd wobble but that’s all part of these big family changes, isn't it? We just sit and talk with them and help them feel heard and loved whenever any 'big feelings' crop up, as we call them.

© Peppa Pig Baby Evie is named after an important pig relative

Have you always wanted a third child?

Mummy Pig: I don't think either of us ever had a specific plan – but we just got to that place where timing felt right.

Daddy Pig: And everything fell into place. We're very lucky to be able to grow our family.

© Peppa Pig 'We're very lucky to be able to grow our family,' says proud papa Daddy Pig

Daddy Pig, how are you supporting Mummy Pig as she recovers from the birth?

Daddy Pig: Any way I can, to be honest – birth takes time to recover from, and we want to make sure Mummy Pig gets as much rest as possible. Luckily, I'm not alone, and Peppa and George have insisted on helping me any way they can – or… Trying to help, rather. Oink! Sometimes 'helping' looks a bit like 'accidentally making a mess in the kitchen'.

Mummy Pig: I feel very looked after. We both like to do our fair share of everything around the house, so the new little one is no exception.

© Peppa Pig Daddy Pig is naturally supporting Mummy Pig during her recovery

Has the new baby brought you all closer together?

Mummy Pig: Of course! There's so much more to love now, isn't there? More fun, more adventures, more chaos... Every child is different though, so I'm sure there'll be some unexpected twists here and there now that we have three children under five. Peppa has really taken to her role as "Even Bigger Sister" now, though, which is lovely. She can't wait to help Evie and George learn and play together.

Does welcoming the baby make you want to have even more children?

© Peppa Pig Daddy Pig is nervous at the prospect of expanding their porcine family further, however

Daddy Pig: More? Gosh, I, Um...

Mummy Pig: I think we're more than happy with our family of five! We’re excited to settle into our new adventure and see where that takes us.

And finally, what has been the highlight of your time together since the new baby arrived?

© Peppa Pig 'This really has all been a miracle!,' the proud pig parents tell HELLO!

Daddy Pig: For me, it has to be the day she was born. Mummy pig was AMAZING, and she brought our new baby girl into the world. What a miracle that is!

Mummy Pig: Thank you, darling. I think my highlight was that first night when we were all home. Peppa and George were all worn out from the excitement, and there was a wonderful moment where everyone had dozed off, and it was just us and Evie. That was when everything really hit home. You're right, Daddy Pig. This really has all been a miracle!