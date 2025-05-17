Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Clint Eastwood’s ex offers rare insight into family dynamic ahead of his 95th birthday — exclusive
Clint Eastwood’s ex offers rare insight into family dynamic ahead of his 95th birthday — exclusive
Clint Eastwood attends the 20th Annual AFI Awards at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 03, 2020 in Los Angeles, California© FilmMagic

Exclusive: Clint Eastwood’s ex offers rare insight into family dynamic ahead of his 95th birthday celebrations

Clint Eastwood is a father to eight children by six different women

Rebecca Lewis
Rebecca Lewis - Los Angeles
Los Angeles correspondentLos Angeles
21 minutes ago
Clint Eastwood is a father to eight children by six different women, and as he plans to celebrate his 95th birthday, his ex-partner Frances Fisher has revealed what he is really like as a dad.

Frances and Clint welcomed one daughter, Francesca, and Frances told HELLO! that "he's great when he's there because he is very engaged but he's got a busy life directing a lot. Francesca worked together with him in Juror No 2, he put her in there, so that was great that she had time on the set with him."

Francesca Eastwood, her son Titan, and Clint Eastwood walking © Francesca Eastwood
Francesca walks with her son Titan, and dad Clint Eastwood, during filming for Juror No 2

Clint will turn 95 on May 31 2025 and Frances, who has remained close to Clint for the sake of their daughter, said that she was "sure it'll be a big celebration".

"I think we should celebrate every birthday, all of our birthdays are milestones, we should wake up every day feeling good," she said optimistically.

Clint Eastwood in 2020© Penske Media via Getty Images
Clint Eastwood in 2020

Francesca has followed in her parents' footsteps and Frances shared that she was "very happy" to see her daughter go into acting because the weight of expectations had been holding her back.

"I think that when people were expecting that she was going to go into the family business, she avoided it – until she started acting and she's a natural and she loves it, so then she got over that," laughs Frances.

Clifton Collins Jr., Titan Wraith, Francesca Eastwood and Frances Fisher attend the Los Angeles premiere of "Queen Of The Ring"© Getty Images
Francesca (2R) with her mom Frances, partner Clifton and son Titan

"I learned a long time ago just to keep my mouth shut until she asks for advice," Frances shared, admitting that she waits to be asked and only then do "the flood gates open".

Francesca Eastwood in a still from Running on Empty
Francesca in the 2024 film Running on Empty

British-born American actress Frances Fisher starred in the CBS series The Edge of Night from 1976–1981 as Detective Deborah Saxon. Her breakout role was in Clint's 1992 film Unforgiven but she is perhaps most well known as Ruth DeWitt Bukater, Rose's mother, in the 1997 Academy Award-winning film Titanic.

Clint has four Oscars – two for Best Picture and two for Best Director – and has been nominated for another seven.

Frances Fisher attends the 32nd Annual Race to Erase MS Gala held at Fairmont Century Plaza on May 16, 2025© FilmMagic
Frances attends the 32nd Annual Race to Erase MS Gala

Frances was speaking at the Race to Erase MS Gala, hosted by Nancy Davis and attended by Kelly Osbourney, Kathy Hilton and Tyler Posey.

"I've been with Race to Erase MS since the beginning when we were down at UCLA. It was an athletic event and I just fell in love with Nancy Davis, her passion and her desire not to accept the fact that she was told she would be in a wheelchair," said Frances, who looked fabulous in a sky blue suit by Veronica Beard.

